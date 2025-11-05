INEC confirms 16 candidates for the November 8 Anambra governorship election, with 14 males and two females on the ballot.

APGA’s Charles Soludo tops the list with an extensive academic background, including a First-Class degree and PhD in Economics.

APC’s Ukachukwu, LP’s Moghalu, and PDP’s Ezenwafor present varied qualifications ranging from GCE to degree certificates

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the final list of candidates for the November 8, 2025 Anambra State governorship election, featuring 16 contenders.

Governor Charles Soludo presents multiple academic qualifications to INEC for re-election bid.

Among them, four leading aspirants, Charles Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Ukachukwu Nicholas of the All Progressives Congress (APC), George Nnadubem Moghalu of the Labour Party (LP), and Jude Ezenwafor of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), have submitted their academic credentials as part of their eligibility documents.

Soludo tops with strong academic record

Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, the incumbent and flagbearer of APGA, presented a rich academic portfolio to INEC. His qualifications include the First School Leaving Certificate (FSLC), the West African Senior School Certificate (WAEC), a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics with First Class Honours, a Master’s degree, and a PhD in Economics.

Soludo, a former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor and professor of Economics, is seeking re-election after his first term began in 2022. His running mate, Onyekachukwu Gilbert Ibezim, submitted the WAEC-SSCE and MBBS certificates.

Others present varied qualifications

For the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nicholas Ukachukwu, a seasoned businessman and politician, presented the First School Leaving Certificate and the General Certificate of Education (GCE) to INEC.

His deputy, Uche Lilian Ekwunife, a former senator, submitted the FSLC, GCE, and a PhD, marking one of the highest academic attainments among deputy candidates.

Labour Party’s candidate, George Nnadubem Moghalu, presented his FSLC, High School certificate, and a degree obtained from the Abia Institute of Management and Technology, Enugu. His deputy, Ifeoma Veronica Okaro, presented O’Level and Degree certificates.

Representing the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Jude Ezenwafor submitted the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) certificate, while his deputy, Francis Chukwudi Okeke, presented the FSLC and SSCE qualifications.

The INEC document shows that all 16 political parties fielded candidates, comprising 14 men and two women. None of the listed contenders identified as persons with disabilities.

