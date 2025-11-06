ECOWAS has dismissed US claims of Christian genocide in Nigeria, calling them false and dangerous

The regional bloc warned that such allegations risk fuelling violence and undermining social unity

It urged global partners to support a united fight against terrorism that affects all communities equally

The Economic Commission of West African States (ECOWAS) has firmly dismissed claims made by the United States accusing Nigeria of committing genocide against Christians.

In a statement released on November 4, the regional body described the allegations as “false, divisive and dangerous,” warning that such narratives could worsen tensions and undermine peace efforts across West Africa.

Terrorist violence in West Africa affects all faiths, ECOWAS says in response to US allegations. Photo credit: Ecowas/Donald Trump/X

Source: Twitter

ECOWAS denies genocide claims amid rising violence

ECOWAS expressed deep concern over the growing violence and complex security challenges affecting the region.

It clarified that the crisis is being driven by terrorist groups with various affiliations, whose attacks “do not discriminate on the basis of religion, ethnicity, gender or age.”

“Perpetrators of this violence target innocent civilians of all religious denominations, including Muslims, Christians, and adherents to other religions,” the bloc stated.

It added that independent reports over the years have confirmed that terrorist-related violence affects people regardless of their background.

The organisation’s response came after PREMIUM TIMES reported that US President Donald Trump had threatened military action against Nigeria.

Mr Trump accused President Bola Tinubu’s administration of allowing the mass killing of Christians and designated Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern (CPC).

His administration also suspended arms sales and technical support to the country.

Despite Nigeria’s denial of the accusations, Mr Trump has stood by his claims and reportedly ordered contingency plans for possible military intervention.

ECOWAS urges global unity against terrorism, denies targeted attacks on Christians in Nigeria. Photo credit: officialABAT/X

Source: Facebook

ECOWAS calls for unity against terrorism

In its statement, ECOWAS cautioned against framing the crisis as a religious war or a targeted campaign of genocide. It argued that such portrayals distort the reality on the ground and could fuel further violence.

“Such false and dangerous claims seek to deepen insecurity in communities and weaken social cohesion in the region,” the organisation said.

ECOWAS urged the United Nations and other international partners to support member states in fighting extremist groups.

It also called on global actors to reject “any claims that these terrorist groups target one group, or that there is a genocide of one religious group in the region.”

The bloc concluded by appealing for a united front against terrorism, stressing that all communities, regardless of faith or background, are affected by the violence.

See the X post below:

What is ECOWAS?

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is a regional political and economic union of fifteen countries located in West Africa.

Established in 1975, its mission is to promote economic integration, peace, and stability across member states. ECOWAS plays a key role in conflict resolution, peacekeeping, and fostering democratic governance in the region.

It also supports development initiatives and works to improve trade, infrastructure, and human rights. The organisation operates through various institutions, including the ECOWAS Commission and the Community Court of Justice, and collaborates with international partners to address security challenges such as terrorism and organised crime.

Terrorists hiding in areas where US weapons cannot be used

Legit.ng earlier reported that Daniel Bwala, the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Policy Communication, has raised concerns over the limitations placed on US-supplied military equipment, saying these restrictions are hampering Nigeria’s fight against terrorism and insecurity.

Speaking during an interview on Russian National TV on November 3, Bwala explained that insurgents such as Boko Haram are taking advantage of geographical limitations tied to American arms agreements.

He said the Nigerian military is unable to deploy certain weapons in specific regions, allowing terrorists to relocate to areas where these arms cannot be used.

Source: Legit.ng