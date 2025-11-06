Nigerian presidency voices concern over terrorists exploiting US-imposed restrictions on military equipment use

Daniel Bwala says insurgents are relocating to areas where US-supplied arms cannot be deployed

He calls for renewed talks with Donald Trump to expand access to critical military hardware

Daniel Bwala, the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Policy Communication, has raised concerns over the limitations placed on US-supplied military equipment, saying these restrictions are hampering Nigeria’s fight against terrorism and insecurity.

Speaking during an interview on Russian National TV on November 3, Bwala explained that insurgents such as Boko Haram are taking advantage of geographical limitations tied to American arms agreements.

Daniel Bwala urges broader access to US military hardware to combat Boko Haram insurgency. Photo credit: Andrew Harnik/NurPhoto/GettyImages

Source: Twitter

He said the Nigerian military is unable to deploy certain weapons in specific regions, allowing terrorists to relocate to areas where these arms cannot be used.

Nigeria’s military faces limitations in fight against insecurity

Bwala praised US President Donald Trump for his support in supplying arms to Nigeria, including the Super Tucano aircraft.

He noted that Trump reversed a previous policy and signed an executive order that enabled the sale of weapons to Nigeria during his first term.

“We are thankful to Donald Trump. In his first term, he was the one the who reversed the order before him and then signed an executive order, began to sell arms to us. We are able to get Super Tucano and other needed arms,” Bwala said.

However, he pointed out that the arms deal came with strict conditions.

“In his second term, he indicated interest to sell to us but we know the limitation of these ammunitions. We pay off front and it comes with the agreement that we can’t use it in certain geographical locations in the country. So it is easy for Boko Haram and insurgents to migrate to a place where you can not use the arms,” he added.

Limitations on military hardware deployment hinder Nigeria’s fight against insecurity. Photo credit: Daniel Bwala/X

Source: UGC

Bwala called for renewed discussions with Trump to expand access to military hardware, stressing the need for broader cooperation to effectively tackle insecurity.

“We want a broader conversation with Donald Trump that will expand access to some of these military hardware we need in order to put an end to this insecurity,” he said.

The remarks have sparked debate over the impact of foreign arms agreements on Nigeria’s internal security operations, with many urging a review of existing terms to better support the country’s counter-terrorism efforts.

See the video below:

US listed 6 people funding terrorists in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that In a flashback to March 2022, the United States government formally sanctioned six Nigerian nationals found guilty of financing Boko Haram while residing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The decision has been revisited amid President Donald Trump’s designation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern, highlighting longstanding concerns over terrorism and extremist funding networks.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced the designation of the individuals under Executive Order 13224, which targets terrorists and those who support acts of terrorism.

Source: Legit.ng