Bashir Ahmad, on Wednesday, November 5, described Kano state as "one of the most accommodating states in Nigeria"

Ahmad, a former presidential aide, said in Kano, "as long as you respect their culture and religion, you can become anything"

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain pointed out that some of the successful businesspersons in Kano are non-indigenes

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections and governance in Nigeria.

Kano, Kano state - Bashir Ahmad, former special assistant on digital communications to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari (now late), has said it would not be a surprise if a Christian, one day, becomes the governor of Kano state.

Ahmad, also a one-time aspirant for the House of Representatives seat for Gaya/Ajingi/Albasu federal constituency, Kano state, stated this while responding to an X (formerly Twitter) user on Wednesday, November 5.

Bashir Ahmad says it is possible for a Christian to be governor of Kano state. Photo credit: @BashirAhmaad

Source: Twitter

'Kano ready for a Christian governor'

According to Ahmad, Kano state respects cultural and religious diversity.

He tweeted on his verified X account:

"It wouldn’t be a surprise, Kano is one of the most accommodating states in Nigeria. In Kano, as long as you respect their culture and religion, you can become anything. You can ask many of your uncles who found safe havens there they will tell you top business owners in the state aren’t even indigenes; they are individuals who respect them and have earned their acceptance."

Legit.ng reports that Kano's culture is predominantly Hausa-Fulani, blending Islamic traditions with a history of ancient trade. The state is predominantly Muslim, with an overwhelming majority of its population adhering to Islam. Estimates suggest that around 91-95% of the population in Kano state is Muslim.

The governor of Kano state is Abba Kabir Yusuf, a chieftain of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP). Yusuf was affirmed in his position by the Supreme Court in January 2024.

Has a Christian ever governed Kano?

The political landscape of Kano has historically been dominated by Muslim leaders, reflecting its demographics. Thus, a Christian has never been an elected civilian governor of the state.

All elected governors, including the current governor, Yusuf, and past prominent figures like Rabiu Kwankwaso and Abdullahi Ganduje, have been Muslim.

During periods of military rule, some military administrators who were not from Kano state were posted there. Group Captain Ishaya Shekari was a Christian who served as a military governor from September 1978 to October 1979. Colonel Dominic Oneya also served as a military administrator (August 1996 to September 1998). However, they were appointed by the federal military government, not elected by the people of Kano state.

Read more Kano news:

Kano: 650 NNPP members join APC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that about 650 members of the NNPP have dumped their party for the All Progressives Congress (APC) across Gobirawa Ward in Dala, Fagge, and Ungoggo local government areas of Kano state.

The defectors were received by the Managing Director of the Hadejia-Jama’are River Basin Development Authority, Rabiu Bichi.

Bichi described the development as another sign of the growing confidence in the leadership of President Bola Tinubu and the 'APC’s message of fairness, inclusiveness, and national renewal'.

Source: Legit.ng