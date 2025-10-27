Kano State governor Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf has donated three brand new buses of different variants to Kano Pillars

The governor donated the buses for different purposes to the historic Nigeria Premier Football League club

Kano Pillars’ General Manager and Super Eagles winger Ahmed Musa reacted to the kind gesture from the state

Super Eagles legend Ahmed Musa has reacted to the gift of three buses to Kano Pillars from the state governor, His Excellency Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Ahmed Musa returned to Kano Pillars in 2024 for his third spell with the Nigeria Premier Football League club after a successful career in Europe and Saudi Arabia.

He began his career in Nigeria and played for Kano Pillars before moving to VVV Venlo in 2010 and having a brief spell with the club again in 2021.

According to BSN Sports, Kano state governor appointed Musa as the club's general manager in July 2025 in a player-management role, and he has played four matches since then.

Musa reacts to governor’s donation

According to Sporting Tribune, Kano State governor His Excellency Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf donated three buses to the state's flagship club.

The buses, pictures of which were shared on the club’s X account, include a 29-seater luxurious Marcopolo bus for the players, an 18-seater Hummer bus, and a Sharon to facilitate movement for games.

General manager Ahmed Musa acknowledged the buses and appreciated the governor for the gesture, claiming it would inspire the players.

Kano Pillars are currently bottom of the table after a three-point deduction for fans' disturbance during their match against Shooting Stars.

Musa promised that the players would double their efforts to turn the season around, and the donation will be the beginning of good things for the club.

The Super Eagles captain also called on the state to immortalise legendary midfielder Rabiu Alli for his contribution to the club and Nigerian football.

Fans reacted to the donation with mixed opinions. Some acknowledged it as a good development as well as the call to immortalise Alli.

@NurdeanO wrote:

“The immortalization of Rabiu Ali is non-negotiable, he deserves a statue in front of the Sani Abacha Stadium, a legendary legend.”

@Tunbolity wrote:

“Team that's on the verge of relegation? Abba should have just let them board public transport for the rest of the season, that would serve as punishment for them.”

@oladipo_rahmon wrote:

“Same thing they did in Niger, calling the Football team, with the name of the Governor, after donating some second-hand looking bus.”

@zakariyamusbahu wrote:

“How is Kano pillars abba gida gida boys? They represent the state not him and with him or not the club keep running. Don’t bring politics into football.”

Ahmed Musa released statement after violence in Kano

Legit.ng reported that Ahmed Musa published a statement after fan violence erupted after the 1-1 draw between Kano Pillars and Shooting Stars.

Musa condemned the violence and promised that the security operatives would do everything possible to bring those responsible for the incident to justice.

