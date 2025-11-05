Nigerians residing in Lagos, Kano, and the 34 other states can look forward to two public holidays in December 2025

The federal government is expected to declare Thursday, December 25, 2025, as a public holiday for Christmas

The holidays serve as the period to unwind, take a break from work and enjoy fun valuable moments with family and friends

FCT, Abuja - As the year slowly draws to an end, Nigerians eagerly anticipate the public holidays that will be declared in December 2025.

The Nigerian government typically announces public holidays to commemorate significant events and celebrations, allowing citizens to take a break from work and observe these special occasions with family and friends.

December will serve as the festive period when many take a break from work and enjoy fun moments with relatives.

Luckily, many organisations have the tradition of closing for the year around mid-December. Nevertheless, for those whose companies never close, there are also public holidays to enable them to share the festive moments with their loved ones.

Dec 2025: Public holidays for Nigerians

Legit.ng has compiled a list of the public holidays the federal government will declare in December 2025.

This is to assist you in planning how to spend the holidays effectively.

December 25 Christmas holiday

In line with tradition, the federal government, through the Ministry of Interior, will declare Thursday, December 25, a public holiday.

Christmas is the Christian festival to remember the birth of Jesus Christ.

December 26, Boxing Day

Boxing Day is the holiday celebrated the day after Christmas Day.

It is traditionally celebrated in Great Britain and some Commonwealth countries, including Nigeria.

In 2025, Boxing Day falls on Friday, December 26.

Why Nigerians like public holidays

Spiritual connection and celebration

Religious holidays, in particular, carry deep spiritual meaning and community connection. a time for Most Christians consider Christmas a time for spiritual reflection on the profound significance of God coming to Earth in human form to offer salvation to humanity.

Christians embrace the period for the religious services and family time. Many employees like holidays, thus, even secular holidays like Workers’ Day or Democracy Day are viewed as moments of national reflection and an excuse for a day off.

Quality time with loved ones

Meanwhile, public holidays also give people the perfect time to spend time with family and friends. Nigeria is one place where community and extended family ties are strong and any opportunity to gather, cook, gist, or go on outings is fully embraced.

This is why for public holidays with long weekends, you find people travelling home to spend time with their family. Others would plan hangouts just to bond and catch up.

