A Nigerian man celebrated gaining admission into the University of Ibadan ten years after completing his secondary school education

The young man worked at a sachet water factory in Ibadan after his peers left for various tertiary institutions

He shared a video on his social media page to reflect on his journey and express his faith in his academic future

A Nigerian man has generated conversations online after sharing his journey from working as a sachet water factory to gaining admission into the University of Ibadan (UI).

The student, Josiah Ayodeji, took to his TikTok page to reflect on his struggles since leaving secondary school in 2016.

A Nigerian man who used to work in a sachet water factory celebrates admission to UI. Photo credit: @josiah_ayodeji/TikTok

Source: TikTok

UI student who "sells" water shares story

@josiah_ayodeji noted that while his former classmates proceeded to higher institutions and pre-degree programmes, financial realities forced him to seek employment.

The University of Ibadan student explained that he spent years working with a sachet water distribution truck in the Opa-funfun area of Bodija, Ibadan. He described the physical toll of the labour, noting that his short stature made the task difficult, but he chose to take responsibility rather than blame his parents.

In his video, Ayodeji stated:

"When my mates were going to universities, doing pre-degree, you know all those type of things, I was following pure water motor. Ah! It used to be so difficult because I was... I was short, very short like this. But, I know the type of family I'm coming from. I used to tell myself: even though I came from a family that is like that, I am the solution to the family. I was not blaming my parents. I took responsibility."

He added:

"Ten years after now, I'm in University of Ibadan. I will look up to the hill from whence my help come from, my help come from the Lord who made the heavens and the earth. Ah! Now in university after ten years. Struggling, trying to survive, you know, as a young man just trying to touch the world. But I know, the Lord that has started the good work in my life will never leave me stranded. I can never be stranded."

Nigerians react to UI student's victory

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:

TOOGEN2 said:

"Life after school they difficult in Nigeria, I pray God’s blessings locate us all."

Ola-Ahmed said:

"May u go and succeed bro 😎."

Ola said:

"Bros, in 1995 I was working as a labourer in IITA but today, I am a international lawyer based in Germany. Don't give up."

Watch his TikTok video here:

UI student celebrates, bags degree in sociology

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan student has celebrated on social media after graduating from the department of Sociology.

Source: Legit.ng