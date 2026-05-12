City Boy Movement has addressed an alleged blasphemous statement attributed to Seyi Tinubu

The pro-Tinubu support group dismissed the alleged comment as false and spoke about the president's son's strong belief in God

The group's response comes a few days after Seyi Tinubu was alleged to have made a bold comment about his father's re-election

The City Boy Movement has responded to a viral social media publication attributed to its patron, Seyi Tinubu.

In a statement released and signed on Monday, May 11, 2026, by the group's Deputy Director-General, Communication and Public Affairs, O’tega Ogra, it dismissed the blasphemous statement linked to Seyi as false and malicious.

Facebook user published article alleging Seyi Tinubu made blasphemous statement. Credit: seyitinubu/abat

Source: Instagram

This comes after a Facebook user identified as Albab Abdullahi published an article alleging that Seyi made a “blasphemous” comment over his father’s 2027 ambition.

“There is nothing that can stop my father from completing his eight years in power. Not even God is capable,” the Facebook user accused Seyi of saying.

According to the group, the write-up was deliberately inflammatory and intended to mislead the public and provoke religious tension.

It stressed that the president's son never made such comments “at any time, in any place, through any channel or under any circumstance whatsoever.”

“Barr. Seyi Tinubu is a man of faith who holds deep reverence for Almighty God. He believes firmly that all power belongs to God alone, and that no man can attain, retain or exercise authority except by the grace, mercy and permission of the Almighty," the group wrote in part.

Reactions as City Boy Movement addresses alleged blasphemous comment linked to Seyi Tinubu. Credit: seyitinubu

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Obi Cubana caused a buzz after he shared a new video of himself with Seyi Tinubu overseas.

City Boy Movement's response to the alleged comment attributed to Seyi Tinubu is below:

Reactions to City Boy Movement's response

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read them below:

Aruwa Akeem Opeyemi commented:

"If he arrest the person and ask him to bring evidence them go say he use power."

Salaudeen Aliu O commented:

"Instead of them to plan their own movement they are there attacking city boy movement.. which politician will win without Avin movement? ....seyi is planning they are looking after election they will it's rigging."

Mukaila Olasupo said:

"The way people lies against someone nowadays is alarming knowing fully well the wraths of God Almighty on liars. It's a pity."

Ojajuni Emmanuel Oluwasomidotun wrote:

"Imagine, these people see Nigerians finish, e no reach them..... They still go ahead to join God.... Hmmmm."

Andrew Adeojo commented:

"This idea of some people wanting to fight for God is completely baseless. Which one is blasphemy again. I don’t even care if he truly said it or not because it is left for God to prove him wrong or right. Sinners that wants to fight for God make him go Sidon for bush."

Actor calls out Seyi Tinubu

Legit.ng previously reported that actor Austine Emmanuel openly criticised Seyi Tinubu over the worsening economic hardship in Nigeria.

Emmanuel expressed concern that the president's son seems more focused on his father’s political future than on the struggles of ordinary citizens.

He made his remarks in a video shared on his Instagram page, where he urged Seyi Tinubu to reflect on the legacy his father will leave behind.

The actor explained that Seyi seems preoccupied with ensuring his father’s return to power, while ignoring the question of how history will judge him.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng