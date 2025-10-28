Obi Cubana's elder sibling, Ikenna (Ike Cubana), is currently leading ward campaigns in Idemili South LGA in support of Soludo's gubernatorial election

Ike Cubana is named chairman of the APGA governorship Campaign Council in Idemili South, with council Mayor, Amaka Obi, as co-chairman

The duo has pledged to traverse the length and breadth of the council area, touring all wards, to ensure victory for Soludo

Anambra state - Hon. Ikenna Iyiegbu, better known as Ike Cubana, has taken charge of the APGA governorship campaign council in Idemili South ahead of the Anambra 2025 election.

The businessman and elder brother to nightlife mogul Obi Cubana pledged to tour all wards across the council area to ensure victory for Governor Charles Soludo in the November 8 poll.

Ikenna gave the assurance on Monday, October 27, in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng correspondent, when his campaign train visited Oba Wards I & II, in preparation for the state's November 8 governorship election.

Ike Cubana, who was APGAs candidate for Idemili North and South federal constituency election in the 2023 general election, thanked Oba people for coming out in great numbers to welcome the campaign train. He reeled out Soludo's achievements in various sectors of the state's economy, and said that a second-term victory for the governor would be a win for the people of Oba because of what the community would stand to gain.

He said,

"Oba is my hometown, and I'm happy to lead this mission, and the mission is to deliver our hard-working governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, in Idemili South local government area in particular."

"This is because, when we mobilise adequately and deliver victory for APGA and Governor Soludo come November 8, 2025, after victory, we could have the boldness to approach him and present whatever request we have."

"Again, as a people, the Oba community has a big stake in the coming election. Oba has not been doing well in previous elections in terms of delivering results for the ruling party. But now that I, their son and brother, am made chairman of the campaign council in the local government area, the community has no option but to join hands with me and ensure that we deliver results."

"We also have in mind that I'm running for the House of Representatives in 2027 under the platform of APGA. If we fail, Mr. Governor and our party won't take us seriously again. So, whatever it takes, we must deliver results. Our people have spoken with one voice that we shall deliver results."

Earlier, while addressing the people, Ike Cubana told APGA faithful to shun voter apathy forthwith, saying that people's unwillingness to come out to vote in the past shrank votes coming from the community, despite their large voting strength.

He also assured voters of adequate security during the forthcoming election, and noted that the campaign council would put security in place, so that nobody would be molested in the course of the election.

"My brothers and sisters, my fathers and mothers - we are in the forefront of this election for obvious reasons, which you're all aware of. Cooperate with me, and all of us will be victors. But when we fail, we shame ourselves."

APGA co-chair charges Oba to support Soludo

In her own speech during the campaign tour, the Mayor of Idemili South local government area, Hon. (Mrs) Amaka Obi, called on the people of Oba community to support the second-term re-election bid of Governor Soludo to enable him to consolidate on his achievements.

Mayor Amaka, who doubles as the co-chairman of APGA governorship campaign council in Idemili South, recalled that the Oba community did not mobilise support for the governor in the 2021 election despite its large voting capacity. She noted that presently, the two wards in the town have a voting population of over forty thousand (40,000), and further asked the people to use their voting capacity to deliver the governor in the area.

She said, "Oba Ward 1 has a total of 28 polling units. Oba Ward 2 has a total of 42 polling units. The total number of registered voters in the two wards is over 40,000. We expect that voters in Oba will give APGA at least 30,000 votes.

"In the past elections, Oba has not been doing well in mobilising support for the ruling party. We believe that the result will be different this time around because you have a stake in the election. Yes, you have a stake, because your son and brother, Ikenna Iyiegbu (Ike Cubana), is the chairman of the APGA governorship campaign council in Idemili South."

"He is also the candidate of APGA for House of Representatives at the 2023 general election. Your performance come November 8 governorship election will determine how serious you are to send your brother to Abuja in 2027. So, you have to speak with one voice, because you cannot afford to disappoint your own son and brother."

Lawmaker, APGA leaders push unity for Soludo

Also speaking, the member representing Idemili South at the state House of Assembly, Hon. (Barr) Ebuka Igwe, also urged voters in Oba to rewrite their previous election records by mobilizing strongly to deliver results for APGA and Governor Soludo come November 8.

Earlier, the chairman of APGA in Idemili South LGA, Chief Kizito Nwakibie Anoliefo, told Oba indegens that with their voting strength of over 40,000, the community, comprising of Wards 1 and 2, will be expected to give APGA a minimum of 30,000 votes.

Chief Anoliefo, who frowned at the past boring records of the Oba community, told the people that November 8, is another opportunity for them to rewrite their stories. He, therefore, urged the people to work hard to meet the target.

In his response, Mr Henry Wilson Anyinofu, who is the chairman of the governorship campaign council in Oba Ward 2, expressed his readiness to work in synergy with other stakeholders in the community to deliver results for APGA and Governor Soludo.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng correspondent, chairman of APGA in Oba Ward 2, Hon. Charles Nwokolo, reiterated his determination to deliver all the polling booths in his ward for APGA and Soludo come November 8.

Also in a chat with Legit.ng correspondent, the Youth Leader of APGA in Idemili South LGA, Hon. Augustine Uzonna Ejibendu, said that Governor Soludo has done well in the governance of Anambra state, and urged Oba people to speak with one voice and vote massively for the governor.

Hon. Ebuka Smart Nriama, who is the supervisor for works in Idemili South LGA, and also from the community, apologised to Governor Soludo for the previous poor election records of the community. In a chat with Legit.ng correspondent, he promised that he would work in synergy with other stakeholders in Oba Wards 1 and 2 to win votes for the governor.

APGA stakeholder in the community, Chief (Sir) Odinaka Magnus Iyioka (Ugonnia Uturu), who also spoke with Legit.ng correspondent expressed confidence that Oba would vote massively for Soludo.

He said that, having recognised previous poor outings, the community is more than ready to mobilise support for the governor this time around.

The supervisor for environment in Idemili South LGA, Hon. Chibuikem Nzenwa, also expressed confidence that the Oba community would speak with one voice come November 8. In a chat with Legit.ng correspondent he assured that no voter will be intimidated from voting their conscience.

Some of the dignitaries and stakeholders present during the tour include APGA State Assistant Treasurer, Rt. Hon. Uche Mmaduekwe, Councilor of Oba Ward 1, Hon. Ebuka Chibueze, and his Oba Ward 2 counterpart, Hon. Nkiru Joy; S.A to the Mayor on Agric, Hon. Odili Maduora (Ugosinachi).

Others are: Engr C.C Ebokaeme, Chief Anthony Nwoye (Ezeani Oba), Ward chairmen, Secretaries, women leaders, youth leaders

