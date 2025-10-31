Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Ayo Salami, said ex-President Goodluck Jonathan cannot run for the 2027 presidential election.

Salami explained that the Nigerian Constitution explicitly bars any individual from holding the office of President for more than eight years,

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, the constitution makes Jonathan ineligible to run again in 2027.

He explained that Jonathan completed the tenure of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua before serving his own full term.

According to Salami, this constitutionally disqualifies Jonathan from seeking another.

The former Court of Appeal made this known in an opinion piece.

Salami argued that any attempt by Jonathan to contest and win in 2027 would amount to a violation of the law.

He stressed that such a victory would be nullified by the courts.

“It is painstakingly and dispassionately demonstrated that the ambition of Goodluck Ebele Jonathan to contest for the office of the president in the 2027 general election is effectively and undoubtedly shot down.”

2027 presidency: Jonathan reportedly considering ADC

Recall that ahead of the 2027 presidential election, the ADC had series of meetings with many eminent Nigerians, and more meetings are expected to take place soon.

Leaders and key stakeholders in the ADC and PDP have reportedly intensified moves to win Jonathan into their respective parties.

Meetings in Abuja have been held between Jonathan and ADC coalition leaders, which sources said was all about the ex-Nigerian leader’s 2027 ambition.

Jonathan Told Not to Contest in 2027 Presidential Election

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Labour Party chieftain Kenneth Okonkwo advised Jonathan against joining the 2027 presidential race.

Okonkwo insisted that the ex-president should continue enjoying his role as an internationally respected statesman.

The actor-turned-politician warned that some individuals are bent on destroying Jonathan “so much that he will regret he ever even contemplated” returning.

Source: Legit.ng