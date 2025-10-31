Court sacked Zamfara Rep Abubakar Gummi for defecting from PDP to APC and ordered him to refund salaries since October 2024

Speaker was barred from recognising him, while INEC was directed to conduct a fresh election within 30 days

Judge ruled that politicians cannot decamp with party mandate, dismissing Gummi’s defence of alleged PDP crisis

FCT, Abuja - The Federal High Court in Abuja has removed a Zamfara House of Representatives member, Abubakar Gummi, from office following his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Court rules on illegal defection

In a judgment delivered by Justice Obiora Egwuatu, the court declared that Mr Gummi, who represented Gummi/Bukkuyum Federal Constituency, lost his mandate after abandoning the party that sponsored his election.

Justice Egwuatu ordered the lawmaker to refund all salaries and allowances received since October 30, 2024, when he formally defected to the APC.

“A situation where the electorate have made their choices based on the manifestos of a political party, it is legally and morally wrong for a politician to abandon the party under which he was elected and move to another without relinquishing the mandate,” the judge ruled.

He added that politicians must respect the mandate of voters and warned that “political pr0stitution must not be rewarded.”

House of Reps speaker restrained, fresh poll ordered

The court also barred the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, from recognising Mr Gummi as a member of the House and directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a fresh election within 30 days, Vanguard reported.

“The law must punish such moves by taking away the benefits bestowed upon the decampee politician by the electorates,” Justice Egwuatu held.

Mr Gummi is also required to file evidence of the salary refund with the court within 30 days.

PDP welcomes court ruling

The suit, filed by the PDP and its Zamfara chairman, Jamilu Jibomagayaki, argued that the defection violated Section 68(1)(g) of the Constitution, which bars lawmakers from defecting without proof of internal party crisis.

Lead counsel Ibrahim Bawa, SAN, contended that there was no faction in the PDP to justify Mr Gummi’s action, Daily Trust reported.

Lawmaker’s defence rejected

Mr Gummi had claimed that unresolved internal crises in the PDP forced his defection, stating he could no longer represent his constituents effectively. However, the court dismissed his argument.

“If a person must decamp, don’t decamp with the mandate of the electorates,” the judge stated, ruling all issues in favour of the PDP.

INEC to conduct fresh poll

With the ruling, INEC is now mandated to fill the vacant seat through a fresh election in Gummi/Bukkuyum Federal Constituency.

The judgment reinforces constitutional limits on political defections and signals a stern warning to elected officials seeking to switch parties mid-term.

