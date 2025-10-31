Africa Digital Media Awards

Breaking: Court Sacks Zamfara Reps Member, Orders Refund of Salaries, Reasons Emerge
Nigeria

Breaking: Court Sacks Zamfara Reps Member, Orders Refund of Salaries, Reasons Emerge

by  Ezra Ukanwa
3 min read
  • Court sacked Zamfara Rep Abubakar Gummi for defecting from PDP to APC and ordered him to refund salaries since October 2024
  • Speaker was barred from recognising him, while INEC was directed to conduct a fresh election within 30 days
  • Judge ruled that politicians cannot decamp with party mandate, dismissing Gummi’s defence of alleged PDP crisis

FCT, Abuja - The Federal High Court in Abuja has removed a Zamfara House of Representatives member, Abubakar Gummi, from office following his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Court rules on illegal defection

Zamfara Rep Abubakar Gummi is being sacked by the Federal High Court.
The Federal High Court removes Zamfara lawmaker Abubakar Gummi from the House of Representatives. Photo credit: @emmaikumeh/@Contribution
Source: UGC

In a judgment delivered by Justice Obiora Egwuatu, the court declared that Mr Gummi, who represented Gummi/Bukkuyum Federal Constituency, lost his mandate after abandoning the party that sponsored his election.

Justice Egwuatu ordered the lawmaker to refund all salaries and allowances received since October 30, 2024, when he formally defected to the APC.

Read also

Just In: Drama as JAMB officials storm out of Reps hearing amid heated exchange, details emerge

“A situation where the electorate have made their choices based on the manifestos of a political party, it is legally and morally wrong for a politician to abandon the party under which he was elected and move to another without relinquishing the mandate,” the judge ruled.

He added that politicians must respect the mandate of voters and warned that “political pr0stitution must not be rewarded.”

House of Reps speaker restrained, fresh poll ordered

The court also barred the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, from recognising Mr Gummi as a member of the House and directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a fresh election within 30 days, Vanguard reported.

“The law must punish such moves by taking away the benefits bestowed upon the decampee politician by the electorates,” Justice Egwuatu held.

Mr Gummi is also required to file evidence of the salary refund with the court within 30 days.

Read also

Just in: Tension in Cross River PDP as influential figures move to abandon party ahead of election

PDP welcomes court ruling

The Federal High Court dismisses Abubakar Gummi from his seat in the House of Representatives.
A ruling by the Federal High Court leads to the removal of Abubakar Gummi from the House of Representatives. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei
Source: Getty Images

The suit, filed by the PDP and its Zamfara chairman, Jamilu Jibomagayaki, argued that the defection violated Section 68(1)(g) of the Constitution, which bars lawmakers from defecting without proof of internal party crisis.

Lead counsel Ibrahim Bawa, SAN, contended that there was no faction in the PDP to justify Mr Gummi’s action, Daily Trust reported.

Lawmaker’s defence rejected

Mr Gummi had claimed that unresolved internal crises in the PDP forced his defection, stating he could no longer represent his constituents effectively. However, the court dismissed his argument.

“If a person must decamp, don’t decamp with the mandate of the electorates,” the judge stated, ruling all issues in favour of the PDP.

INEC to conduct fresh poll

With the ruling, INEC is now mandated to fill the vacant seat through a fresh election in Gummi/Bukkuyum Federal Constituency.

The judgment reinforces constitutional limits on political defections and signals a stern warning to elected officials seeking to switch parties mid-term.

Read also

Powerful PDP governor in panic mode, to meet Tinubu as key loyalists join APC

Court announces devt on Tinubu vs Sowore

Previously, Legot.ng reported that the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has announced that the hearing of the suit against the 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, for alleged defamation of President Bola Tinubu, will now be heard on Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

This came as the court could not proceed with the matter over the absence of Justice Mohammed Umar.

Source: Legit.ng

