Northern PDP leaders endorsed ex-minister Tanimu Turaki as consensus candidate for national chairman after a crucial Abuja meeting

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri said the choice followed extensive consultations among northern stakeholders representing all 19 states and the FCT

PDP leaders affirmed unity and openness to other aspirants as preparations for the November convention in Ibadan gathered momentum

Some northern leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have endorsed former Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Tanimu Turaki (SAN), as their consensus candidate for the position of National Chairman ahead of the party’s national convention scheduled for 15–16 November in Ibadan.

The endorsement came after a closed-door meeting of northern PDP stakeholders, including governors, members of the National Working Committee (NWC), and other party leaders, held on Wednesday, October 22, in Abuja.

Fintiri: Decision followed wide consultation

Briefing journalists after the meeting, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state said the decision was reached following “extensive consultations and deliberations” among party leaders from the North.

“We have met this evening to deliberate and take a decision on the office of the chairman of our great party, the PDP, which was zoned to the North,” Fintiri said.

“After deep reflection and wide consultation, we have adopted a consensus candidate to represent the North and by extension, Nigeria, as the chairman of the PDP. That gentleman is KT Turaki, SAN.”

He added that the consensus choice represented all 19 northern states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Aspirants free to contest, says Fintiri

Governor Fintiri clarified that the endorsement did not preclude other aspirants from contesting at the convention.

“Anybody who still feels he wants to contest any position is free to do so. We are not excluding anybody.

“Altogether, we have 10 positions zoned to the North. We have simply agreed on a consensus for the chairmanship position," he said.

Fintiri speaks on reaching out to other contenders

Responding to questions on whether other northern aspirants such as former Jigawa state Governor Sule Lamido would be engaged, Fintiri said discussions were ongoing.

“PDP is an institution with mechanisms to handle such matters. We’ve been talking among ourselves for the past two weeks, and this is the result. I’m assuring you that the convention will be rancour-free,” he noted.

PDP remains united despite defections

Amid recent defections from the PDP to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the Adamawa governor maintained that the party remained united.

“We are still united and focused. Our primary responsibility at the moment is to ensure a successful convention,” he added.

Present at the meeting were Governors Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau, and Dauda Lawal of Zamfara; former Senate President Bukola Saraki; former Kaduna State Governor Ahmed Makarfi; and other northern members of the NWC led by Acting National Chairman Umar Damagum.

