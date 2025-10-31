Africa Digital Media Awards

Breaking: Court Stops PDP National Convention, Reason Emerges
Breaking: Court Stops PDP National Convention, Reason Emerges

by  Bada Yusuf
The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to stop its planned 2025 National Convention.

Justice James Omotosho of the trial court said that the PDP must first comply with its statutory requirements, the Electoral Act and the Constitution.

