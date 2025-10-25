A lady who was seen pleading for N20 million ransom after being kidnapped in Edo state has regained her freedom.

A video showed her after she regained freedom and how her family welcomed her back home

Details about her release were shared online by an activist who was involved in the process

A Nigerian lady named Aisha has regained freedom two weeks after being kidnapped in Edo state.

The lady went viral days ago when she was filmed in the kidnapper's den, begging for N20 million ransom.

Source: Instagram

An activist, Harrison Gwanishu, shared details about the lady's release from captivity on his Instagram page.

He said in the post:

"Two weeks ago, Aisha was kidnapped at Igbira Camp, Auchi, Edo State.Thankfully, she regained her freedom last night. Sadly, we couldn’t move in to capture her abductors because the State Security Agencies and the Edo State Government have repeatedly failed to respond to our calls for collaboration.

"It should be on record that Aisha was kidnapped at Igbira Camp, Auchi, and released last night in Okpella, Edo State. Those familiar with the area can attest to the long distance between Auchi and Okpella — a journey the victim was forced to trek alongside her abductors.

"Certain technical equipment required for our rescue operations can only be deployed with official authorization. Unfortunately, despite repeated efforts to reach the Edo State Government and the Commissioner of Police, we have been unable to get their response.

"We’ve now had to withdraw and return to our own base — a State where we have full support from the Police, Military, and Government to operate effectively. To everyone who stood by Aisha’s family during this difficult time, thank you sincerely.

"This is another reminder that security requires partnership — between citizens, Government, and volunteers like us. We remain ready to assist, but we cannot do it alone. We need Government backing and public support to continue saving lives.

"ENOUGH TALK — TAKE ACTION NOW. There are several proven avenues to capture these kidnappers. We demand immediate Government intervention, coordinated field operations, and full support for law enforcement. Lives are at stake."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as kidnapped lady regains freedom

@therealfemi said:

"When i heard the screams of joy from her family I shed a tear or two or 20. Harrison you're God sent."

@evacomedytv_ said:

This lady will never recover from this trauma."

@nelo_precious said:

"The trauma won’t leave her anytime soon. May the Almighty bless everyone that’s involved in her rescue."

In a related story, a girl who went missing while going to write her UTME in Lagos State was found in another state after days.

Lawyer kidnapped after call to bar regains freedom

A lawyer who was kidnapped alongside her sister on their way from her call to bar ceremony was released.

She shared a video they made after their release, while sharing their experience at the kidnapper's den.

What she said about ransom payment caught people’s attention, drawing mixed reactions from netizens.

Source: Legit.ng