Mercy Johnson’s husband, Prince Odi Okojie, faced criticism over an ongoing school renovation project in his hometown

The politician shared a video of the project, which includes new classrooms, a lab, ICT centre, solar lights, and more

While some Nigerians praised his effort, others accused him of seeking political validation ahead of elections

Mercy Johnson's husband, Prince Odi Okojie, has found himself at the centre of online controversy following his recent school renovation project in Uromi, Edo State.

Okojie, who represents Esan North East/South East Federal Constituency, is currently spearheading the renovation of Our Lady of Lourdes Girls Grammar School under the National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC) initiative.

The project, which has been described as “transformational” by supporters, includes the construction of an Art Science Laboratory, a fully equipped ICT building, classroom refurbishments, solar lighting installations, and a borehole system.

Sharing video clips of his inspection on Instagram, the actress' husband expressed satisfaction with the project’s progress.

He wrote:

“This is a project close to my heart. It’s not just about building structures, but restoring hope and creating better learning environments for young girls who deserve the best.”

He added that the initiative was inspired by his childhood experiences and a desire to improve educational opportunities in his hometown.

However, not everyone was impressed. While several fans and constituents applauded Okojie for his commitment to education, others accused him of using the project for political gain.

Mixed reactions trail Mercy Johnson's hubby's video

@gr8emmy_:

"But this is what you were elected to do, enough of the paparazzi pls as if you are doing us a favour"

@tessy_light_:

"This man loves this school very much, i can still remember when he came to this school to give us sanitary pads and words of encouragement back in 2014 ❤️❤️ thank you very much, actually my first pad 😂, I thought it was cookies then lol"

@king_henry35:

"How much is the consistency allowance given to you? Why didn't you fix the road that lead to the school?"

@ iamyoungdavid:

"Small thing dey interest una for this country as if na him family him use build am..."

@pris62425:

"Nigerians are so ungrateful God forbid. If person no do una go complain if person con still do una go still complain. Na swear??"

@ojorneluemmy:

"I never see project wey these dah do wey dah standard,abroad wey una dah go nah dis kind building and project dem dah do ? Your children go school here ?"

