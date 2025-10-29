Reactions have trailed Pastor Femi Lazarus' comments to ladies during one of his church services

In a video, he stated that menstrual flow should not make women unnecessarily aggressive toward others

His utterance sparked backlash from fans in the comments section of the post

Nigeria's clergy and founder of Light Nation Church, Apostle Femi Lazarus, has faced backlash over his remarks directed at ladies.

While conducting one of his church programs, he advised women to control their temperaments. According to him, bad character is bad character, and women should not use their menstrual flow as an excuse to be rude to others or to their men.

Fans react to Pastor Femi Lazarus's utterance about women. Photo credit@femilazarus

Source: Instagram

He emphasized that men, when getting married, should be conscious of the need for peace at home and marry a woman who will bring them peace.

Pastor Femi Lazarus speaks about biblical characters

In the recording, the clergy pointed out that there were women in the Bible who experienced menstrual flow but remained peaceful despite the pain.

He mentioned figures like Deborah and Esther, noting that they were peaceful women despite their struggles. He also stated that a woman's mood is not defined by herself, but by the spirit within her.

Pastor Femi Lazarus advices men about marriage. Photo credit@femilazarus

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Lazarus's video

Many women in the comment section of the post were unimpressed with the cleric's comments. They warned him not to delve into such topics, as he cannot fully understand what women go through during their monthly periods.

Some shared their personal experiences during their menstrual flow.

This is not the first time the cleric has faced online outrage over his statements. A few months ago, he was criticized for speaking against gospel singers who charge to perform in churches, only for it to later be revealed that he himself charges an Instagram subscription to some of his followers.

See the post here:

Fans react to Femi Lazarus' video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video of the cleric. Here are comments below:

@katexcel commented:

"Omo, there are some days when things irritate me, and sometimes I keep telling myself, 'Why are you so angry today?' Then when I check my Flo app I realize it's a few days to period. I just can't explain the feeling sha."

@shooon said:

"Please, Pastor, speak with grace and thoughtfulness. Instead of condemning what you can never fully comprehend (even with spirituality), encourage women to manage their emotions as best they can, and teach men to support them with patience and understanding."

@iamadejoke1 shared:

"I used to listen to this man before, but I noticed his preaching against women is a bit off. Check yourself, sir. Heal. Don’t assume you know how women feel when you are not one."

@seleye_fubara wrote:

"Holy Spirit control my fingers to not type what is in my heart."

Lara George replies Pastor Chris

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Lara George spoke on gospel singers' behalf.

The singer compared her colleagues to secular artistes who charged millions.

"If you found out that your favorite non-Naija Gospel artiste charges $100k USD to sing songs of praise and worship, would they appear less spiritual to you because they do so? Or did you all think that they sing for free?"

Source: Legit.ng