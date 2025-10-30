Sixteen senior military officers have been detained over an alleged coup plot against President Bola Tinubu ’ s administration

As investigations deepened into the foiled coup plot against President Bola Tinubu’s administration, PREMIUM TIMES reported that 16 senior military officers had been detained in connection with the alleged conspiracy.

Sources familiar with the probe revealed that 14 of the officers were from the Nigerian Army, while the remaining two belonged to the Navy and the Air Force.

Below are the profiles of the detained officers, as obtained by PREMIUM TIMES.

1. Brigadier General Musa Abubakar Sadiq: Alleged Coup Leader

Brigadier General Musa Abubakar Sadiq, born on 3 January 1974, was identified by investigators as the suspected leader of the coup plot. A member of Regular Course 44 of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Mr Sadiq trained between 1992 and 1997 and rose to brigadier general in 2019. He hailed from Nasarawa State and served in the Infantry Corps.

In October 2024, Mr Sadiq was reportedly detained for “alleged diversion of rice palliatives, selling of military equipment, including generator sets and operational vehicles to scrap yards.” He previously held key positions including Commander of the 3rd Brigade in Kano and Garrison Commander of the 81 Division in Lagos.

2. Colonel M.A. Ma’aji: Alleged Coup Strategist

Colonel M.A. Ma’aji, born on 1 March 1976, was suspected by investigators to have played a strategic role in the coup plot, although PREMIUM TIMES could not verify this claim. A Nupe native from Niger State, Mr Ma’aji trained at the NDA from 1995 to 2000 and belonged to the Infantry Corps.

He commanded the 19 Battalion in Okitipupa, Ondo State, and participated in Operation Crocodile Smile II in 2017. He also served at Depot Nigerian Army and led Operation Delta Safe.

3. Lt. Colonel S. Bappah: Signals Corps Officer

Lt. Colonel S. Bappah, born on 21 June 1984, hailed from Bauchi State and served in the Signals Corps. He trained at the NDA between 2004 and 2008 and was a member of the 56 Regular Course.

4. Lt. Colonel A.A. Hayatu: Kaduna-Born Infantry Officer

Lt. Colonel A.A. Hayatu, born on 13 August 1983, came from Kaduna State and served in the Infantry Corps. He trained at the NDA during the same period as Mr Bappah and was also part of the 56 Regular Course.

5. Lt. Colonel P. Dangnap: Previously Court-Martialed

Lt. Colonel P. Dangnap, born on 1 April 1986, was from Plateau State. He was court-martialed in 2015 alongside 29 others for offences linked to the fight against Boko Haram. He trained at the NDA from 2004 to 2008 and served in the Infantry Corps.

6. Lt. Colonel M. Almakura: Nasarawa State Native

Lt. Colonel M. Almakura, born on 18 March 1983, hailed from Nasarawa State and served in the Infantry Corps. He was also a member of the 56 Regular Course and trained at the NDA between 2004 and 2008.

7. Major A.J. Ibrahim: Infantry Officer from Gombe

Major A.J. Ibrahim, born on 12 June 1987, was from Gombe State. He trained at the NDA between 2004 and 2008 and became a captain in 2013. He served in the Infantry Corps and was part of the 56 Regular Course.

8. Major M.M. Jiddah: Katsina-Born Officer

Major M.M. Jiddah, born on 9 July 1985, hailed from Katsina State. He trained at the NDA between 2004 and 2008 and served in the Infantry Corps. His service number is N/13003.

9. Major M.A. Usman: FCT Native in Infantry Corps

Major M.A. Usman, born on 1 April 1989, was from the Federal Capital Territory. He trained at the NDA between 2008 and 2012 as part of the 60th Regular Course and served in the Infantry Corps.

10. Major D. Yusuf: Ordnance Corps Specialist

Major D. Yusuf, born on 26 May 1988, hailed from Gombe State and served in the Ordnance Corps. He trained at the NDA between 2007 and 2012 and was a member of the 59th Regular Course.

11. Major I. Dauda: Short Service Commission Officer

Major I. Dauda, born on 26 November 1983, joined the army through the Direct Short Service Commission. He trained between June 2009 and March 2010 and hailed from Jigawa State. He served in the Infantry Corps.

12. Captain Ibrahim Bello: Limited Details Available

Captain Ibrahim Bello, born on 28 July 1987, was a member of the Direct Short Service Commission Course 43. His service number is N/16266.

13. Captain A.A. Yusuf: Army Captain in Detention

Captain A.A. Yusuf, an army officer with service number N/16724, was among those detained. Further details about his background remain unclear.

14. Lieutenant S.S. Felix: Junior Army Officer

Lieutenant S.S. Felix, with service number N/18105, was also detained. No further information has been confirmed about his service history.

15. Lieutenant Commander D.B. Abdullahi: Navy Officer

Lieutenant Commander D.B. Abdullahi, with service number NN/3289, was one of the two non-army officers detained. He served in the Nigerian Navy.

16. Squadron Leader S.B. Adamu: Air Force Personnel

Squadron Leader S.B. Adamu, with service number NAF/3481, was the only Air Force officer among the 16 detained. His rank is equivalent to that of a major.

