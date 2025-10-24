Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Lapai, Niger state - Police operatives have arrested Abubakar Isah Mokwa, a postgraduate student at Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, for allegedly criticizing the Niger state governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago.

2-year-old Mokwa was reportedly arrested at an off-campus lodge in Lapai on Thursday, October 23, 2025.

As reported by Daily Trust, the student of the Department of Agricultural Economy and Extension had earlier criticised Governor Bago’s performance on Facebook.

The state police spokesperson, SP Wasiu Abiodun, said the student was arrested following a complaint bordering on cyberbullying, cyber stalking, and other cyber-related crimes.

“The Niger State Police Command received a criminal complaint bordering on cyber bullying, cyber stalking, and other cybercrime-related offences against one Abubakar Isah Mokwa, 29 years of Mokwa, and a postgraduate student of IBBUL.

“Hence, he was invited and arrested by the Lapai Div on 23rd October, 2025, at about 11pm and transferred to the State Police Command Headquarters, Minna, for further investigation in respect of the criminal complaint. However, the suspect is in custody, and further development will be made public.”

