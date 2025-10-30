Six lawmakers from the PDP and LP have defected to the ruling APC, citing internal party divisions

The move strengthens APC’s majority in the House of Representatives and signals a shift in Enugu’s political landscape

Their defection adds to a growing wave of realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections

A fresh wave of defections has hit Nigeria’s House of Representatives, as six lawmakers from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP) formally announced their move to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday, October 30,2025.

Speaker Abbas Tajudeen disclosed the development during plenary, reading separate letters submitted by the defecting lawmakers.

APC strengthens grip on National Assembly as defections from Enugu and Plateau reshape political landscape. Photo credit: NASS/X

Source: Twitter

Five of the lawmakers represent constituencies in Enugu State, while one hails from Plateau State.

The defectors include Daniel Ago (LP, Plateau), Chidi Obetta (PDP, Enugu), Anayo Onwuegbu (PDP, Enugu), Dennis Agbo (PDP, Enugu), Martins George (PDP, Enugu), and Nnaji Nnolim (PDP, Enugu).

In their letters to the Speaker, the lawmakers cited “irreconcilable differences” and internal divisions within their former parties as the reason for their decision to join the APC.

Following the announcement, the six lawmakers were ushered to the Speaker’s seat and formally welcomed into the ruling party, receiving applause from APC members present in the chamber.

APC consolidates power in National Assembly

The latest defections mark another round of political realignment in recent weeks, further strengthening the APC’s hold on the National Assembly.

Several lawmakers from the PDP and LP had previously crossed over to the APC, also citing instability and factionalism within their former parties.

The defections come at a time when the APC is intensifying efforts to expand its political base, particularly in the South-east, ahead of the 2027 general elections. Enugu, traditionally a PDP stronghold, appears to be undergoing a gradual political shift.

Observers noted the presence of Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, and APC National Chairperson, Nentawe Yilwatda, in the chamber during Thursday’s proceedings.

Mr Mbah had recently left the PDP to join the APC, further signalling the party’s growing influence in the region.

Defections raise constitutional questions

The move has once again drawn attention to Section 68(1)(g) of the 1999 Constitution, which states that a lawmaker may only defect to another party if there is a division within their current party.

Both the PDP and LP have faced internal challenges since the 2023 general elections. The PDP continues to battle factional disputes across several states, while the LP remains embroiled in a leadership crisis involving its National Chairperson, Julius Abure, and a rival faction led by Nenadi Usman.

With the APC already holding a comfortable majority in both chambers of the National Assembly, the latest defections are expected to further weaken the opposition’s influence on key legislative debates.

PDP and LP face internal crises as APC gains momentum ahead of 2027 general elections. Photo credit: Nass/X

Source: Twitter

Bayelsa Governor Douye Diri resigns from PDP

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has officially resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), marking a significant development in Nigeria’s political landscape.

The announcement was made on Wednesday during a briefing at the exco chamber of the Bayelsa State Government House.

Diri’s departure from the PDP was met with strong backing from the Bayelsa State House of Assembly. Twenty-three members, led by the Speaker, publicly endorsed the governor’s decision, signalling a potential shift in the state’s political alignment.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng