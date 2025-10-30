2027 Election: APC Mentions 4 Opposition Governors Set to Join Party
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has mentioned the names of four governors from the opposition parties who are in “advanced talks” to join the ruling party before the end of 2025
The move by APC is believed to cement its dominance ahead of the 2027 general elections.
The APC’s National Vice Chairman (South-East), Dr. Ijeoma Arodiogbu, mentioned Plateau, Taraba, Rivers (PDP), and Abia (Labour Party) governors as the governors set to join the ruling party.
As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, Arodiogbu disclosed this in an interview.
Arodiogbu said the planned defection of the mentioned governors was “highly possible” in the coming weeks.
He explained that the APC’s open-door policy and reform agenda have made it increasingly attractive to opposition figures.
“It is a possibility that the Plateau governor will join us, likewise his Taraba counterpart. We are also looking forward to receiving Rivers governor, (Siminalayi) Fubara, and Governor (Alex) Otti of Abia State in our midst.”
Speaking further on the key figures currently being courted by the ruling party, he said:
“These are all high possibilities. We expect that to happen in the coming weeks before our congresses. Most of these defections are expected to happen before the end of this year. Once they happen, it will further confirm that the APC remains the dominant and most organised political platform in Nigeria.”
Another PDP Governor to Join APC
Recall that Governor Kefas reportedly finalised plans to dump the PDP and defect to the ruling APC.
Josiah Kente, special adviser on political matters and special duties to the governor, announced the development in a statement.
The governor's adviser explained the rationale behind Kefas's move amid concerns over rising defections ahead of the 2027 election.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.