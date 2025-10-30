Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has mentioned the names of four governors from the opposition parties who are in “advanced talks” to join the ruling party before the end of 2025

The move by APC is believed to cement its dominance ahead of the 2027 general elections.

APC names PDP, Labour Party governors set to join party. Photo credit: APC

Source: Facebook

The APC’s National Vice Chairman (South-East), Dr. Ijeoma Arodiogbu, mentioned Plateau, Taraba, Rivers (PDP), and Abia (Labour Party) governors as the governors set to join the ruling party.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, Arodiogbu disclosed this in an interview.

Arodiogbu said the planned defection of the mentioned governors was “highly possible” in the coming weeks.

He explained that the APC’s open-door policy and reform agenda have made it increasingly attractive to opposition figures.

“It is a possibility that the Plateau governor will join us, likewise his Taraba counterpart. We are also looking forward to receiving Rivers governor, (Siminalayi) Fubara, and Governor (Alex) Otti of Abia State in our midst.”

Speaking further on the key figures currently being courted by the ruling party, he said:

“These are all high possibilities. We expect that to happen in the coming weeks before our congresses. Most of these defections are expected to happen before the end of this year. Once they happen, it will further confirm that the APC remains the dominant and most organised political platform in Nigeria.”

Another PDP Governor to Join APC

Recall that Governor Kefas reportedly finalised plans to dump the PDP and defect to the ruling APC.

Josiah Kente, special adviser on political matters and special duties to the governor, announced the development in a statement.

The governor's adviser explained the rationale behind Kefas's move amid concerns over rising defections ahead of the 2027 election.

Source: Legit.ng