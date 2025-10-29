Political tension heightened in Cross River North as PDP heavyweights mulled defection to APC in solidarity with Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe

FCT, Abuja - Political tension is mounting in Cross River North Senatorial District as prominent figures of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) consider defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in support of Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe.

Senator Jarigbe leads wave of defections

The move follows Senator Jarigbe’s recent defection to the ruling party, which he confirmed after visiting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa on 22 October 2025.

The senator also met with the Cross River APC Chairman, Alphonsus Eba, to reaffirm his decision and readiness to strengthen the APC’s structure in the northern senatorial zone.

In a statement released by his media aide, John Agom Agom, on Wednesday, October 29, Senator Jarigbe was said to have convened a strategic meeting in Abuja with top PDP leaders from the region to discuss the shifting political landscape and the way forward.

“The meeting, held at Rockview Hotel, Abuja, on Tuesday, focused on aligning with the progressive direction of the state under Governor Bassey Otu and the reform-driven agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” the statement read.

‘Defection aimed at serving people better’ – Jarigbe

Addressing the gathering, Senator Jarigbe explained that his decision to join the APC was borne out of a desire to contribute to national development and to attract more opportunities to his constituents.

He said,

“My people should be assured that defecting to the ruling party will not stop me from empowering my constituents and implementing projects that alleviate the suffering of our zone.”

The senator also pledged to maintain regular consultation with stakeholders in Cross River North. “Our consultations will not stop. There are better days ahead,” he stated confidently.

PDP leaders consider mass defection

The defection has reportedly prompted a wave of internal discussions among PDP stakeholders in Cross River, many of whom have expressed willingness to follow Jarigbe into the APC.

The Cross River State PDP Chairman, Venatius Ikem, who attended the meeting, praised the senator’s courage and promised to brief the state executive committee on possible next steps.

He said,

“We commend Senator Jarigbe for his bold move. We will return to the state to consult with our members and determine our collective position.”

Stakeholders vow support for APC leadership

At the meeting, several PDP chieftains declared their intention to align with the APC, describing the move as a strategic realignment to strengthen Cross River North’s political influence at both state and federal levels.

“We believe this is the right time to give our zone a stronger voice. Joining hands with Governor Otu and President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda will ensure that our people are not left behind,” one participant noted.

Among those present were Hon. Godwin Offiono, member representing Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency; Chief Austin Edibe, former Secretary to the State Government; Prof. Tom Ogar; Dr. Dornklamz Enamhe; Dr. Paul Ibiala; and Hon. Peter Ignodor, among others.

