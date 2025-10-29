Nyesom Wike, the FCT Minister, has been spotted with the chairmen of the PDP and APC in Rivers state in Dubai

The minister has travelled to Dubai along with his two sons and other political allies for the 2025 Asia Pacific Cities Summit and Mayors’ Forum (2025 APCS)

However, the company of the minister and the party leaders in Dubai has sparked reactions from some Nigerians

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory has got Nigerians talking after he was spotted with the chairmen of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state in Dubai.

Wike was in Dubai to attend the 2025 Asia Pacific Cities Summit and Mayors’ Forum (2025 APCS) in Dubai. The FCT minister, who travelled out of the country on Sunday, October 26, arrived in Dubai on Monday, October 27.

However, the minister has been criticised for travelling with two of his children and political allies. Among them are the state chairmen of the PDP and the APC in Rivers, Chukwuemeka Aaron and Tony Okocha.

Nigerians react to Wike, PDP, APC chairmen's meeting

Some Nigerians have started reacting to the pictures of the two party leaders who accompanied the minister to the conference, as well as how Wike is controlling the politics of the oil-rich state. Below are some of their reactions:

Akin Ayo says Rivers PDP lacks discipline:

"The PDP in Rivers State is one of a kind, and the party at the national level hasn't done anything to instil party discipline. Like them or not, ACN, without a president & few governors, was a disciplined party. PDP just 10 years out, and things are falling apart."

Thingummy said the move was an act of impunity:

"It is highly likely that both their travel/accommodation/subsistence bills will be picked up by FCT, just as his children’s bills, including the shopping and other recreational activities they will engage in while there. Brazen impunity at its all-time high!"

Anthony Kene described the political parties in Rivers as one:

"You have a uni party in Rivers lol. What @GovWike cannot do does not exist; he's in charge of both the APC and PDP in Rivers."

Stober Ash said former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, failed to use a similar opportunity when he had it:

"When the likes of Amaechi open their mouths to spew rubbish, some of us just cringe. Look at what Wike is doing with federal might. Amaechi had the chance for 8 years but couldn’t use it to win Rivers. Instead, his party, the APC, was denied the chance to contest due to his own vindictiveness. I agree with Wike – if it didn’t dey, then it didn’t dey."

