President Bola Tinubu has revised his list of individuals considered for presidential pardon and clemency following public backlash

Several convicts, including those sentenced for drug offences, fraud, and illegal possession of firearms, have now been dropped from consideration

The presidency said the review was part of efforts to uphold justice and respond to public concerns

President Bola Tinubu has revised his list of individuals previously considered for presidential pardon and clemency, following widespread public criticism.

According to Vanguar, the review led to the removal of several names, many of whom had been convicted for drug-related offences, fraud, and illegal possession of firearms.

The presidency confirmed that the decision came after concerns were raised about the nature of the crimes committed by those initially shortlisted.

The move is seen as a response to calls for greater transparency and accountability in the exercise of presidential powers.

THOSE EARLIER CONSIDERED FOR PARDON

1. Nweke Francis Chibueze, 44. Serving a life sentence at Kirikiri for cocaine.

2. Nwogu Peters, 67, serving a 17-year jail term for fraud. He was sentenced in 2013.

THOSE EARLIER CONSIDERED FOR PRESIDENTIAL CLEMENCY

1. Aluagwu Lawrence, 47, sentenced for selling Indian hemp in 2015.

2. Ben Friday, 60, sentenced to three years or an N1.3 million fine for marijuana in 2023.

3. Kelvin Christopher Smith, 42, sentenced to four years for importing cocaine in 2023.

4. Azubuike Jeremiah Emeka, 31, sentenced in 2021 to five years or N3 million fine for importing cocaine.

5. Akinrinnade Akinwande Adebiyi, 47, was sentenced in 2023 to three years for dealing in Tramadol.

6. Ahmed Adeyemo, 38, was sentenced to 15 years for cannabis and has already served nine years and five months at Kirikiri.

7. Adeniyi Jimoh, 31, was sentenced to 15 years for drugs in 2015 and served nine years at Kirikiri.

8. Seun Omirinde, 3, was sentenced to 15 years for drugs in 2015. He served nine years at Kirikiri

9. Ife Yusuf, 37. Sentenced for human trafficking in 2019. Had served six years at Kirikiri.

10. Dahiru Abdullahi, 46. Sentenced in 2016 to 21 years for possession of three pistols and had spent 10 years in jail.

11. Rabiu Alhassan Dawaki, 52. Sentenced in 2020 to seven years for criminal breach of trust.

12. Mujibu Muhammad, 30. Sentenced in 2022 to five years, no option for a fine for cannabis.

13. Emmanuel Eze, 49. Sentenced in 2022 to five years for Heroine.

14. Lina Kusum Wilson, 34. Sentenced to death in 2017 for culpable homicide, had spent eight years in jail.

15. Edwin Nnazor, 60. Sentenced in 2018 to 15 years for cannabis. Had spent six years, nine months at Zamfara prison

16. John Omotiye, 28. Sentenced to six years for pipeline vandalism.

17. Nsikat Edet Harry, 37. Sentenced in 2023 to five years for Illegal possession of Indian hemp, ocaine, & heroin.

18. Jonathan Asuquo, 28. Sentenced in 2022 to five years for possession of Indian hemp & other drugs

19. Prince Samuel Peters, 54. Sentenced in 2020 to seven years for obtaining money by false pretence. Had spent 4 years, 3 months in Ikot Ekpene Prison.

20. Babangida Saliu, 35. Sentenced in 2024 to three years for unlawful mining.

21. Adamu Sanni, 39. Sentenced in 2024 to three years for unlawful mining.

22. Abdulkarem Salisu, 30. Sentenced to three years for unlawful mining.

23. Abdulaziz Lawal, 18. Sentenced to three years for unlawful mining.

24. Abdulrahman Babangida, 20. Sentenced to three years for unlawful mining

25. Maharazu Alidu, 22. Sentenced to three years for unlawful mining.

26. Zaharadeen Baliue, 38. Sentenced to three years for unlawful mining.

27. Babangida Usman, 30. Sentenced to three years for unlawful mining.

28. Zayyanu Abdullahi, 28. Sentenced to three years for unlawful mining, 2024

29. Bashir Garuba, 20. Sentenced in 2024 to three years for unlawful mining

30. Imam Suleman, 25. Sentenced to three years for unlawful mining, 2024.

31. Abbeh Amisu, 28. Sentenced to three years for unlawful mining, 2024.

32. Lawani Lurwanu, 20. Sentenced to three years for unlawful mining, 2024.

33. Yusuf Alhassan, 33. Sentenced to three years for unlawful mining in 2024.

34. Abdulahi Isah, 25. Sentenced to three years for unlawful mining, 2024.

35. Zayanu Bello, 35. Sentenced to three years for unlawful mining.

36. Habeeb Suleman, 22. Sentenced in 2024 to three years for unlawful mining.

37. Jubrin Sahabi, 23. Sentenced to three years in 2024 for unlawful mining.

38. Shefiu Umar, 28. Sentenced to three years in 2024 for unlawful mining.

39. Seidu Abubakar, 29. Sentenced in 2024 to three years for unlawful mining.

40. Haruna Abubakar, 24. Sentenced to three years in 2024 for unlawful mining

41. Rabiu Seidu, 26. Sentenced in 2024 to three years for unlawful mining.

42. Macha Kuru, 25. Sentenced in 2024 to three years for unlawful mining

43. Zahradeen Aminu, 25. Sentenced to three years for unlawful mining.

44. Nazipi Musa, 25. Sentenced to three years for unlawful mining in 2024

45. Abdullahi Musa, 30. Sentenced to three years in 2024 for unlawful mining.

46. Habibu Safiu, 20. Sentenced to three years in 2024 for unlawful mining.

47. Husseni Sani, 21. Sentenced to three years in 2024 for unlawful mining.

48. Musa Lawali, 25. Sentenced to three years in 2024 for unlawful mining.

49. Suleiman Lawal, 23. Sentenced to three years in 2024 for unlawful mining.

50. Yusuf Iliyasu, 21. Sentenced to three years in 2024 for unlawful mining.

51. Sebiyu Aliyu, 20. Sentenced to three years in 2024 for unlawful mining.

52. Halliru Sani, 18. Sentenced to three years in 2024 for unlawful mining.

53. Shittu Aliyu, 30. Sentenced to three years in 2024 for unlawful mining.

54. Sanusi Aminu, 27. Sentenced to three years in 2024 for unlawful mining.

55. Isiaka Adamu, 40. Sentenced to three years in 2024 for unlawful mining.

56. Mamman Ibrahim, 50. Sentenced to three years in 2024 for unlawful mining.

57. Shuaibu Abdullahi, 35. Sentenced to three years in 2024 for unlawful mining.

58. Sanusi Adamu, 28. Sentenced to three years in 2024 for unlawful mining.

59. Sadi Musa, 20. Sentenced to three years in 2024 for unlawful mining.

60. Haruna Isah, 35. Sentenced to three years in 2024 for unlawful mining.

61. Abiodun Elemero, 43. Sentenced to life imprisonment for cocaine hawking in 2014. Had spent 10 years plus in Kirikiri.

62. Maryam Sanda, 37. Sentenced to death in 2020 for culpable homicide and had spent six years, eight months at Suleja Medium Security Custodial Centre.

LIST OF INMATES EARLIER RECOMMENDED FOR REDUCED TERM OF IMPRISONMENT

1. Yusuf Owolabi, 36. Sentenced to life in 2015 for manslaughter. Had spent 10 years at Kirikiri. Prison term reduced to 12 years for showing remorse and learning vocational skills.

2. Ifeanyi Eze, 33. Sentenced to life in 2021 for manslaughter and had spent four years at Kirikiri. Prison term reduced to 12 years for showing remorse and learning vocational skills.

3. Malam Ibrahim Sulaiman, 59. Sentenced to life in 2022 for armed robbery and possession of illegal firearms. Sentence cut to 10 years based on good conduct

4. Shettima Maaji Arfo, 54. Sentenced in 2021 to seven years for corrupt practices. Sentence reduced to four years because of good conduct and ill-health

5. Ajasper Benzeger, 69. Sentenced in 2015 to 20 years for culpable homicide. Sentence reduced to 12 years based on old age and ill-health.

6. Ifenna Kennechukwu, 42. Sentenced in 2015 to 20 years for drugs (cocaine import) and had spent close to 10 years in Kirikiri. Prison term reduced to 12 years based on remorse and the acquisition of vocational skills.

7. Mgbeike Matthew, 45. Sentenced to 20 years in 2013 for the import of 3.10kg. Following remorsefulness and the acquisition of vocational skills at Kirikiri, sentence was reduced to 12 years.

8. Patrick Mensah, 40. Sentenced in 2015 to 17 years for drugs. Sentence reduced to 11 years.

9. Obi Edwin Chukwu, 43. Sentenced in 2017 to 15 years for drugs. Sentence reduced to 10 years.

10. Tunde Balogun, 32. Sentenced in 2015 to 15 years for drugs. Sentence reduced to 10 years.

11. Lima Pereira Erick Diego, 27. Sentenced in 2017 to 15 years or a fine of N20million for drugs. Sentence reduced to 10 years.

12. Uchegbu Emeka Michael, 37. Sentenced in 2017 to 15 years or a fine of N20million for drugs. Sentence reduced to 10 years.

13. Salawu Adebayo Samsudeen, 46. Sentenced in 2016 to 15 years for drugs. Sentence reduced to 10 years.

14. Napolo Osariemen, 61. Sentenced in 2022 to 15 years for 2 kilos of Indian hemp. The sentence was reduced to seven years.

15. Patricia Echoe Igninovia, 61. Sentenced in 2023 to seven years for trafficking in persons. Sentence reduced to five years.

16. Odeyemi Omolaram, 65. Sentenced in 2017 to 25 years in prison for drug. The sentence was reduced to 12 years based on the defendant’s remorsefulness and advanced age.

17. Vera Daniel Ifork, 29. Sentenced in 2020 to 10 years for trafficking in persons. Sentence reduced to eight years.

18. Gabriel Juliet Chidimma, 32 and sentenced in 2022 to six years for drug (cocaine). Sentence reduced to four years.

19. Dias Santos Marcia Christiana, aged 44 and sentenced in 2017 to 15 years for import of cocaine. Sentence reduced to 10 years.

20. Alh. Ibrahim Hameed. Aged 71 and sentenced in 2023 to seven years for illegal property (obtaining property under false pretence). Sentence reduced to five years.

21. Alh. Nasiru Ogara Adinoyi, 65, was sentenced in 2023 to 14 years for obtaining property by false pretence. The sentence was reduced to seven years.

22. Chief Emeka Agbodike, aged 69, was sentenced in 2023 to seven years for obtaining property by false pretence. Sentence reduced to 3 years.

23. Isaac Justina, aged 40. Sentenced in 2022 to 10 years for cannabis sativa and had spent 3 years in the Abeokuta Custodial Centre. Sentence reduced to four years.

24. Aishat Kehinde, aged 38 and sentenced in 2022 to five years for unlawful possession of cannabis. The prison term being served in Abeokuta has been reduced to four years.

25. Helen Solomon, age 68. Sentenced in 2024 to five years for cannabis sativa. Sentence reduced to three years.

26. Okoye Tochukwu, aged 43 and sentenced in 2024 to six years for cannabis sativa. Sentence reduced to 3 years.

27. Ugwueze Paul, aged 38 and sentenced in 2024 to six years for cannabis sativa. Sentence reduced to three years.

28. Mutsapha Ahmed, aged 46 and sentenced in 2022 to seven years without a fine option for criminal breach of trust. The sentence was reduced to five years.

29. Abubakar Mamman, aged 38 and sentenced in 2020 to 10 years in Kebbi Custodial Centre for Possession of firearms. Sentence reduced to seven years.

30. Muhammed Bello Musa, aged 35. Sentenced in 2020 to 10 years in Kebbi Custodial Centre for illegal possession of firearms. Sentence reduced to seven years

31. Nnamdi Anene, aged 67 and sentenced in 2010 to life imprisonment at Katsina Custodial Centre for illegal dealing of arms. Sentence reduced to 20 years.

32. Alh. Abubakar Tanko, aged 61, was sentenced in 2018 to 30 years at the Gusau Custodial Centre for Culpable Homicide. Sentence reduced to 20 years.

33. Chisom Francis Wisdom, aged 30; sentenced in 2018 to 20 years in Umuahia Custodial Centre for kidnapping. Sentence reduced to 12 years.

34. Innocent Brown Idiong, aged 60, sentenced in 2020 to 10 years for possession of 700 grams of Indian Hemp. Has already spent 4 years and 3 months at Ikot Abasi Custodial centre. Jail term reduced to six years.

35. Iniobong Imaeyen Ntukidem, aged 46, was sentenced 2021 to seven years in jail at the Uyo Custodial Centre. Prison term reduced to five years.

36. Ada Audu, aged 72, was sentenced in 2022 to seven years in Kuje Custodial Centre and had spent 2 years and 7 months in prison. Prison term reduced to 4 years because of old age.

37. Bukar Adamu, aged 40 and sentenced to 20 years in 2019 for advance fee fraud. Prison term reduced to nine years.

38. Kelvin Oniarah Ezigbe, 44, was sentenced in October 2023 to 20 years for kidnapping, which took effect in 2013. The sentence was reduced to 13 years for showing remorsefulness and attending the National Open University.

39. Frank Azuekor, aged 42. Sentenced in 2023 for kidnapping and jailed in Kuje Custodial Centre for 20 years, and had spent 12 years behind bars from 2013. The sentence was reduced to 13 years, based on good conduct and attendance at the National Open University.

40. Chukwukelu Sunday Calisthus, aged 47 and sentenced in 2014 to life at Kuje Custodial Centre for drugs. He had spent 11 years at Kuje. Sentence reduced to 13 years.

41. Professor Magaji Garba, aged 67. Sentenced in 2021 to seven years for obtaining money by false pretence and had spent 3 years at Kuje Custodial Centre. The prison term was reduced to four years due to good conduct and advanced age.

42. Markus Yusuf, aged 41. Sentenced in 2023 to 13 years for culpable homicide. Sentence reduced to 5 years based on ill-health

43. Samson Ajayi, aged 31 and sentenced in 2022 to 15 years for drugs. He had spent five years at Suleja Custodial Centre. The sentence was reduced to seven years.

44. Iyabo Binyoyo, aged 49. Sentenced in 2017 to 10 years for drugs and sentenced to nine years at Suleja Custodial Centre, due to good conduct.

45. Oladele Felix, 49, was sentenced in 2022 to five years without a fine option for conspiracy and exploitation. Based on good conduct and remorsefulness, the sentence was reduced to four years. Felix is spending the term at Suleja.

46. Rakiya Beida, aged 33 and sentenced in 2021to seven years, without a fine option, for theft and cheating. The sentence, being served at Suleja, was reduced to three years based on good conduct

47. Nriagu Augustine Ifeanyi, aged 44 and sentenced in 2018 to 10 years in Ikoyi Custodial Centre, for exporting cocaine. The sentence was reduced to eight years.

48. Chukwudi Destiny, aged 36 and sentenced in 2022 to six years in Ikoyi Custodial Centre for heroin import. The sentence was cut to four years.

49. Felix Rotimi Esemokhai, aged 47 and sentenced in 2022 to five years for heroin. The sentence was reduced to four years.

50. Major S.A. Akubo, aged 62, was sentenced in 2009 to life at Katsina Custodial Centre for illegally removing 7,000 assorted weapons. Following good conduct and remorsefulness, the sentence was commuted to 20 years.

51. John Ibiam, aged 39, was sentenced in 2016 to 15 years for manslaughter and served 9 years and one month in the Afikpo Custodial Centre. The sentence was reduced to 10 years after the individual showed remorse and acquired vocational skills.

52. Omoka Aja, aged 40 and sentenced in 2016 to 15 years for manslaughter, served 9 years and 1 month in Afikpo Custodial Centre. The sentence was commuted to 10 years.

53. Chief Jonathan Alatoru, aged 66, was sentenced in 2021 to seven years for conspiracy to cheat. The sentence served in Port Harcourt Custodial Centre has been reduced to five years.

54. Umanah Ekaette Umanah, aged 70 and sentenced in 2022 to 10 years in Port Harcourt Custodial Centre for forgery. Sentence reduced to five years due to old age and remorsefulness.

55. Utom Obong Thomson Udoaka, 60, was sentenced in 2020 to seven years in Ikot Ekpene Custodial Centre for obtaining money by false pretence. He had served four years and two months at Ikot Ekpene. Due to his old age and good conduct, the Initial Sentence has been reduced to five years.

56. Jude Saka Ebaragha, aged 44. Sentenced in 2020 to 12 years at Ikoyi Prison and a fine of N1million for conspiracy to hijack a fishing vessel. The sentence was commuted to six years, and the N1m fine was waived.

57. Frank Insort Abaka, 46, was sentenced in 2020 to 12 years and a N1M fine at Ikoyi Custodial Centre for conspiracy to hijack a Fishing vessel. The sentence was reduced to six years, and the fine was waived.

58. Shina Alolo, 42, was sentenced in 2020 to 12 years and a N1M fine at Ikoyi Custodial Centre for conspiracy to hijack a fishing vessel. Like others, the N1m fine was waived, and the sentence was reduced to 6 years.

59. Joshua Iwiki, aged 50: Sentenced in 2020 to 12 years at Ikoyi Prison and a fine of N1M for conspiracy to hijack a fishing vessel. A N1m fine was waived, and the sentence was commuted to six years in prison.

60. David Akinseye, aged 44: Sentenced in 2020 to 12 years & N1M fine for conspiracy to hijack a fishing vessel. His sentence was commuted to 6 years, and the fine was waived.

61. Ahmed Toyin, aged 46: Sentenced in 2020 to 12 years and N1 million fine for conspiracy to hijack a fishing vessel. The sentence was also commuted, and the fine was waived.

62. Shobajo Saheed, age 57: Sentenced in 2020 to 12 years and a fine of N1M for conspiracy to hijack a fishing vessel. He got a similar reprieve to the others.

63. Adamole Philip, aged 52 years: Sentenced to 12 years and a N1 million fine for conspiracy to hijack a fishing vessel, 2020. Philip also got his term reduced to seven years and the fine waived.

64. Mathew Masi, aged 39: Also sentenced to 12 years and a fine of N1 million for conspiracy to hijack a fishing vessel. The sentence was reduced to six years, and the fine was waived.

65. Bright Agbedeyi, 46, was also sentenced in 2020 for conspiracy to hijack a fishing vessel. Like the others in his category, he got a reprieve from President Tinubu.

LIST OF INMATES ON DEATH ROW EARLIER REDUCED TO LIFE IMPRISONMENT

1. Emmanuel Gladstone, aged 45, was sentenced in 2020 to death for murder and had spent five years at Katsina Custodial Centre. The death sentence was commuted to life imprisonment due to good conduct and remorse.

2. Moses Ayodele Olurunfemi, aged 51: He was sentenced to death in 2012 for culpable homicide and had spent 13 years on death row in Katsina.

3. Benjamin Ekeze, age 40, was sentenced to death in 2017 for armed robbery and conspiracy and had spent 12 years on death row at Kirikiri, Lagos. The sentence was also commuted to life.

Maryam Sanda: Tinubu releases new version of pardon list

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has formally exercised his constitutional power of prerogative of mercy by signing instruments of release for selected individuals previously convicted of various offences.

The move followed a comprehensive review of the initial pardon list, which led to the removal of several names, including that of Maryam Sanda.

The review was prompted by consultations with the Council of State and feedback from the public. According to a statement posted by presidential aide Bayo Onanuga on October 29, 2025, the president acted under Section 175(1) and (2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which grants him discretionary powers to grant clemency.

