President Bola Tinubu has revised the list of individuals granted presidential pardon, removing those convicted of serious crimes

Maryam Sanda and others previously considered for clemency were excluded following public feedback and a constitutional review

The updated pardon list has been sent to the Nigerian Correctional Service, with new guidelines ordered to ensure stricter future reviews

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has formally exercised his constitutional power of prerogative of mercy by signing instruments of release for selected individuals previously convicted of various offences.

The move followed a comprehensive review of the initial pardon list, which led to the removal of several names, including that of Maryam Sanda.

The review was prompted by consultations with the Council of State and feedback from the public.

According to a statement posted by presidential aide Bayo Onanuga on 29 October 2025, the President acted under Section 175(1) and (2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which grants him discretionary powers to grant clemency.

Serious crimes removed from clemency consideration

The revised list excluded individuals convicted of serious crimes such as kidnapping, drug-related offences, human trafficking, fraud, and unlawful possession of firearms.

Some previously pardoned individuals had their sentences commuted instead of being released outright.

The Presidency explained that the decision was guided by the gravity of the offences, national security concerns, and the need to respect the feelings of victims and society.

It also aimed to support law enforcement morale and uphold Nigeria’s international obligations.

Nigerian Correctional Service to implement new pardon list

The updated list of beneficiaries has been sent to the Nigerian Correctional Service for implementation, in line with the signed instruments of release.

To improve future clemency processes, President Tinubu ordered the relocation of the Secretariat of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Prerogative of Mercy from the Federal Ministry of Special Duties to the Federal Ministry of Justice.

He also instructed the Attorney-General of the Federation to issue new guidelines for exercising the prerogative of mercy. These guidelines will require mandatory consultation with relevant prosecuting agencies to ensure that only qualified individuals benefit from future releases.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has executed the relevant instruments of release to complete the process of formally exercising his constitutional power of prerogative of mercy to grant pardon and clemency to specific individuals who were earlier convicted for various offences.

“Following consultations with the Council of State and public opinion on the matter, the President directed a further review of the initially approved list for consideration in furtherance of the President's discretionary powers under Section 175(1)(&(2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“Consequently, certain persons convicted of serious crimes such as kidnapping, drug-related offences, human trafficking, fraud, unlawful possession of firearms/arms dealing, etc, were deleted from the list. Others who had been hitherto pardoned in the old list had their sentences commuted.

“This action became necessary in view of the seriousness and security implications of some of the offences, the need to be sensitive to the feelings of the victims of the crimes and society in general, the need to boost the morale of law enforcement agencies and adherence to bilateral obligations. The concept of justice as a three-way traffic for the Accused, the Victim, and the State/Society also guided the review.

“The approved list of eligible beneficiaries has been transmitted to the Nigerian Correctional Service for implementation in line with the duly signed instruments of release.

“Furthermore, to ensure that future exercises meet public expectations and best practices, the President has directed the immediate relocation of the Secretariat of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Prerogative of Mercy from the Federal Ministry of Special Duties to the Federal Ministry of Justice.

“President Tinubu also directed the Attorney-General of the Federation to issue appropriate Guidelines for the Exercise of the Power of Prerogative of Mercy, which includes compulsory consultation with relevant prosecuting agencies.

“This will ensure that only persons who fully meet the stipulated legal and procedural requirements will henceforth benefit from the issuance of instruments of release.

“The President appreciated the constructive feedback and engagement from stakeholders and the general public on this matter.

“President Tinubu also reaffirmed his administration's broader commitment to judicial reforms and improving the administration of justice in Nigeria.”

