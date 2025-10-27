The federal high court in Abuja has rescheduled the hearing of the DSS suit against Omoyele Sowore, a journalist and former presidential candidate

According to the court, the case was adjourned because the judge was not available for the hearing

Sowore is currently facing trial over his claim against President Bola Tinubu on his social media page, Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has announced that the hearing of the suit involving 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, over his defamation of President Bola Tinubu, will now be heard on Wednesday, November 5.

The hearing of the suit against Sowore and other defendants to enter their pleas was earlier scheduled. However, the court could not proceed with the matter over the absence of Justice Mohammed Umar of the trial court.

Why judge was unavailable for Sowore's trial

Justice Umar, who was the trial judge in the suit, was reportedly having a sitting in another division of the court. The court then announced Sowore for the arraignment of the former presidential candidate, Meta (Facebook) Inc. and X Incorp. (Formerly Twitter), who were listed first and third respondents in the suit.

Vanguard reported that on Tuesday, September 30, the court fixed Monday, October 27, so that Sowore can adequately prepare for his defence. The former presidential candidate is facing a five-count charge. The charge is marked FHC/ABJ/CR/484/2025, was dated September 16.

The Department of State Services (DSS), in the name of the federal government, sued Sowore, Meta (Facebook) Inc. and X Incorp. (Formerly Twitter), listed as 1st to 3rd defendants respectively. The publisher of the Sahara Reporters was accused of making a false claim against President Tinubu and referred to him as "a criminal" on his Facebook and X accounts.

DSS asks Sowore to bring down post

This came days after the secret police made an earlier request over an alleged defamatory post Sowore shared on his Facebook and X pages to be taken down. In the charge, the federal government accused Sowore of acting against the provisions of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Amendment Act, 2024.

Sowore has consistently been in the news against the government with different protests and agitations. The recent such activity was his agitation for the release of the embattled leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, who is facing terrorism charges in court.

He was arrested and detained over the protest for disobeying a court order. However, he was soon granted bail by the court, while his trial continues.

Joe Igbokwe speaks on Sowore vs Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that an APC chieftain, Joe Igbokwe, has called on former AAC presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore to withdraw his statement against President Bola Tinubu.

Igbokwe said he has talked to Sowore as a friend, while recalling how he met with Sowore through a mutual friend called Peter Claver.

According to the APC chieftain, the least that Sowore can do is to retract his statement and apologise to President Tinubu.

