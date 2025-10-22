Gombe police arrested a 15-year-old boy for multiple robbery and theft cases in the Federal Low-Cost area

The suspect confessed to carrying out several burglaries with an accomplice who is now on the run

Commissioner of Police Bello Yahaya commended officers for their swift action and urged public vigilance

The Gombe state Police Command has arrested a 15-year-old boy, Abubakar Aliyu of Tudun Wada Shamaki Quarters, over multiple cases of armed robbery and theft across the Federal Low-Cost area of Gombe metropolis.

According to the police, the arrest followed a swift investigation after a robbery was reported on Wednesday, 15 October.

Police recover stolen valuables

Police spokesperson DSP Buhari Abdullahi confirmed the arrest in a statement on Wednesday, October 22, saying the operation led to the recovery of several stolen items.

He said,

“On 15th October 2025, at about 1100hrs, a female resident of Federal Low-Cost, Gombe, reported that at about 0230hrs, she was attacked by an unknown person armed with a knife who robbed her of her belongings.”

Recovered items include an iPhone 13 Pro Max, Apple MacBook laptop, Apple Watch, Oraimo Power Bank, and a pink school bag, all taken during the robbery.

Suspect confesses to multiple burglaries

Abdullahi disclosed that police operatives immediately swung into action and arrested the suspect, who confessed to the crime during interrogation.

“The suspect voluntarily confessed to the robbery and further revealed that on October 8, 2025, he conspired with one Hadi (surname unknown), now at large, and broke into another female victim’s residence at Federal Low-Cost, where they stole several items,” he said.

According to him, items stolen from the second burglary included a Samsung Fold 3, a Black View Tab 80, two rings, a counter, and a car key. Some of these, he added, have already been recovered, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing accomplice.

Police commend officers for swift response

The Gombe State Commissioner of Police, CP Bello Yahaya, commended the officers for their professionalism and prompt response, describing the arrest as a “significant breakthrough” in the fight against violent crimes in the state.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious movements or persons to the nearest police station, assuring the public of the Command’s continued commitment to safety and law enforcement.

Source: Legit.ng