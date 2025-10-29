A drug trafficker's four-bedroom duplex with two sitting rooms and boys’ quarters in Lekki has been forfeited to the Federal Government

Justice Alexander Owoeye of the Federal High Court in Lagos gave the forfeiture order on Tuesday, October 28, 2025

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) counsel, Buhari Abdullahi, filed an application in court against the suspected drug baron

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Lagos state - The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos state has ordered the final forfeiture of a four-bedroom duplex with two sitting rooms and boys’ quarters in Lekki to the Federal Government.

Justice Alexander Owoeye gave the judgement on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, after finding that the property was used for illegal drug activities.

As reported by The Punch, the property is located at Block 11, House 2, Mobolaji Johnson Estate, Lekki Phase 1 area of Lagos.

The judge gave the order following an application filed by counsel for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buhari Abdulahi.

Abdulahi told the court that the property belonged to a suspected drug baron who currently resides in Canada.

He added the property was used as an operational base for trafficking Canadian Loud — a high-grade strain of cannabis sativa — into Nigeria.

“The property served as the operational base for Adebanjo’s illicit drug activities,” the NDLEA counsel said. “He purchased the house and used it to coordinate the storage, distribution, and sale of hard drugs smuggled into Nigeria from Canada.”

Abdulahi said an interim forfeiture order was granted on March 20, 2024, while urging the court to grant a final forfeiture order.

Justice Owoeye granted the final forfeiture order after reviewing the submissions and supporting documents.

The judge described the property and items within it as “instruments used in committing drug offences.”

“Having carefully examined the affidavit evidence and the unchallenged application by the NDLEA, this court hereby orders the final forfeiture of the property to the Federal Government of Nigeria.”

Court orders forfeiture of Emefiele's $4.7m, properties

Recall that the Lagos high Court granted the final forfeiture of $4.7 million, N830 million, and multiple properties linked to former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele.

In his ruling, Justice Yellim Bogoro held that the funds and properties were proceeds of unlawful activities and must be forfeited to the Nigerian government.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) secured the forfeiture after the respondents failed to prove the legitimacy of the assets.

Court orders forfeiture of fraudsters' digital wallet assets

Recall that operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested 792 suspected crypto fraudsters in Lagos.

Justice A. Owoeye ordered the interim forfeiture of digital wallet assets valued at $222,729.86 to the federal government.

The federal high court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, adjourned the matter till March 7, 2025, for a "compliance report".

Source: Legit.ng