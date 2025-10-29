Some PDP governors, particularly in the north, have been reportedly nursing the move to dump the party and defect to the APC

This came amid the concerns that Nigeria is fast-moving toward becoming a one-party state ahead of the 2027 election

Currently, the PDP is left with eight governors, and four of them are reportedly planning to join their colleagues in the APC

Some governors under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are reportedly considering the plan to dump the party and join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 election.

This came amid the allegation and concerns that Nigeria was already drifting toward a one-party state as the leading opposition party struggles to retain its strongholds following the tsunami of defection of some of its governors to the ruling party.

The report of some PDP governors now planning to join the camp of the APC has sparked fresh anxiety in the opposition camp. It would weaken the structure of the PDP in the north and question the future of the party.

Currently, the PDP, which once governed Nigeria for 16 years since the return of democracy in 1999, and bragged that it would remain in power for decades, now struggles to retain eight of the 36 states in Nigeria.

The current PDP states and their governors included:

S/N Name of state Governor 1 Bauchi Bala Mohammed 2 Oyo Seyi Makinde 3 Adamawa Ahmadu Fintiri 4 Osun Ademola Adeleke 5 Plateau Caleb Mutfwang 6 Taraba Agbu Kefas 7 Rivers Siminalayi Fubara 8 Zamfara Dauda Lawal

PDP governors who defected in 2025

No less than three governors have joined the APC from the PDP in 2025. The defected governors are all first-time governors who will be seeking re-election in the 2027 elections. They have all cited the need to align with the centre in their defection.

Below is the list of the PDP governors who have joined the APC:

S/N Name of state Governors 1 Akwa Ibom Umo Eno 2 Delta Sheriff Oborevwori 3 Enugu Peter Mbah

Meanwhile, the Bayelsa state governor, Douye Diri, has also resigned his membership from the PDP but has yet to announce his new political party.

Northern PDP governor planning to defect

However, a new report by The Punch indicated that attention has been shifted to some PDP governors in the northern part of the country, who may dump the party for the APC.

The gradual loss of territory has been fingered as the reason for the political realignment and defection. It has helped the APC to attract high-profile defectors ahead of the 2027 election.

The governors under suspicion included:

S/N Names of State Governors 1 Plateau Caleb Mutfwang 2 Taraba Agbu Kefas 3 Zamfara Dauda Lawal 4 Adamawa Ahmadu Fintiri

Lamido threatens PDP with a lawsuit

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP has been threatened with a fresh legal suit by the former governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido.

Lamido had visited the PDP secretariat to purchase a form to contest the party's national chairman, but the secretary said he was not aware of the form.

The former governor's move came after the northern PDP stakeholders announced the endorsement of former Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Tanimu Turaki.

