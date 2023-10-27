The Supreme Court affirmed President Bola Tinubu's victory in the February 25 presidential election, upholding the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) verdict earlier in September.

On Thursday, October 26, the apex court dismissed the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party's presidential candidates in the election, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi.

Full list of PDP governors chieftains who have congratulated Tinubu Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Douye Diri, Ademola Adeleke

The Supreme Court's seven-member panel of judges ruled that the appeals of the PDP and the Labour Party did not have merit over their claims of electoral law violations, Tinubu's ineligibility to contest for Nigerian president and electoral fraud.

Following the judgment, some chieftains and governors and chieftains of the PDP appeared to have dumped the camp of Atiku and moved to Tinubu as some of them visited the presidential villa while others made statements to congratulate the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the election.

Below are some of the governors:

Douye Diri of Bayelsa

Diri, a PDP governor of Bayelsa State, was conspicuously captured in a video in the company of some APC governors to congratulate President Tinubu shortly after the Supreme Court verdict on Thursday.

The PDP governor is seeking re-election in the November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa State,. He seemed to have a clear front in the poll with the APC candidate, Timipre Sylva, being disqualified by a federal high court in Abuja.

Also, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has delisted Sylva from the names of candidates who will appear on ballot paper in the forthcoming election. Still, Diri's visit to the presidential villa was not understood.

Ademola Adeleke

The Governor of Osun state and an uncle to the Afro-beat star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, became the second governor of the PDP who congratulated President Tinubu over his victory at the Supreme Court.

Adeleke took to his social media page on Thursday evening, sent his warm congratulatory message to the president and promised to work with him to deliver good governance to the people of the state.

Governor Adeleke tweeted:

"On behalf of the people of Osun State, I extend my congratulations to President @officialABAT on the Supreme Court's affirmation of your election."

Nyesom Wike

Another influential PDP chieftain captured in the video at the presidential villa on Thursday was a two-term governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike.

Wike, the PDP leader in Rivers, is currently serving as the minister of the Federal Capital Territory under the President Tinubu-led APC government.

There were claims that Tinubu compensated Wike with the ministerial appointment for his support during the February 25 presidential election.

James Ibori

The former governor of Delta State and a chieftain of the PDP was one of the opposition members who visited President Tinubu at the presidential villa to congratulate the APC president.

Ibori was one of the top politicians in the immediate past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, who granted a presidential pardon while serving their jail term.

The PDP chieftain is currently in the United Kingdom's court to defend his $129 million from being confiscated by the UK court.

