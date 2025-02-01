Some PDP governors have been alleged to be plotting to dump the party for the ruling APC ahead of the 2027 general election

All the accused PDP governors are first-term governors, who were scared of President Bola Tinubu's using the federal might to stop their second-term ambition

President Tinubu has been accused of destabilizing the opposition parties, including the PDP, to have a clear path to his second term re-election

Soon after the resumption of President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, May 29, Nigerian politicians, including the president, have begun to make permutations for the next general election, which will be in 2027.

While President Tinubu has been accused of destabilizing the opposition parties, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), some governors of the leading opposition have been accused of plotting to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP governors accused of plotting to join the APC are first-time governors who were also making permutations to secure their second term in office. The insinuation is that President Tinubu may use the influence of the federal government to unseat them, thus, joining the APC loos as the best option.

However, all the governors accused of dumping the PDP for the APC have debunked the allegation. They have vowed to remain with the PDP and play the opposition game.

Below is the list of the PDP governors:

Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta

The governor of the oil-rich Delta is one of the PDP leaders who have been fingered to be plotting to join the APC. However, one of the commissioners to the governor has denied the report.

Charles Aniagwu, the state commissioner for works (rural roads and public information), denied the claim during a television interview.

Peter Mbah of Enugu

Another influential PDP governor is rumoured to be planning to dump the party for the APC is Enugu state governor, Peter Mbah. The rumour spilt out of President Tinubu's recent visit to the southeast state to commission some projects.

However, Governor Mbah has neither denied nor confirmed the allegation. He has continued with governance in the state.

Plateau Governor Caleb Mutfwang

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State is one of the first-term governors of the PDP rumoured to be nursing a move to the ruling APC. While the governor has denied the rumour more than once, he had been seen closer to President Tinubu.

During the December break, Mutfwang personally visited Tinubu at his residence in Bourdilon, Ikoyi Lagos. Speaking to journalists in Lagos, the governor noted that the visit was about governance and not politics as insinuated.

Ademola Adeleke of Osun

The Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has also been rumoured of plotting to dump the PDP for the APC to secure his seat in the 2026 governorship election in the state.

Governor Adeleke denied the allegation in a statement signed by his media aide, Olawale Rasheed in a statement on Monday, January 13.

Governor Mutfwang denied dumping PDP for APC

Legit.ng earlier reported that Plateau state governor Caleb Mutfwang has again dismissed the claim that he had left the PDP and joined the APC.

The governor said the claims were the work of mischief workers who were seeking to create confusion in the state and cast doubt on his loyalty to the PDP.

Governor Caleb then maintained that there had been an ongoing discussion between the PDP in the state and North Central to resolve the party's internal crisis.

