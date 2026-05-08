A Nigerian man using an 8kWh solar inverter with a lithium battery trends online as he lists household items it can power

He showed the moment he powered it with an electric cooker, air conditioner, and several other items in his house

In the description of the TikTok video, he showed all the items it can power and the total cost of the solar system

A man who uses an 8kWh solar inverter with lithium batteries has gone viral after showing how he uses it to power an electric cooker and listing 7 things it can comfortably run.

The individual also mentioned in the video that his solar inverter can also power an AC, as he shows a video of his bedroom with the AC switched on.

Man lists household appliances his 8kWh solar system can run, reveals cost. Left image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: TikTok/sinach61, Getty Images/FangXiaNuo

Source: TikTok

Man shows off his 8kWh Solar Inverter

He then went inside his kitchen and pointed at the microwave, stating that he also uses it to power the microwave.

He explained in the TikTok video:

"I dey use this thing dey cook food, I dey use this 8kWh dey cook food. And e dey even dey carry my AC sef. You can use it on your microwave, fridge and every other thing."

"Na solar, no be NEPA."

In the caption of the TikTok post, he spoke further as he listed the items his 8kWh solar inverter can power while also mentioning the exact amount it costs.

Nigerian man trends online as he shows 8kWh solar inverter powering AC and cooker. Photo Source: TikTok/sinach61

Source: TikTok

He wrote:

"Light Up Your Home with the Itel AIO 3.6kVA / 8kWh Power Station ⚡."

"*Say goodbye to power interruptions and fuel expenses. The Itel AIO Power Station delivers reliable energy for your everyday needs."

"✅ Powers essential home appliances, including:"

"Air Conditioner"

"Fridge / Freezer"

"Washing Machine"

"Hot Plate"

"Microwave"

"Electric Kettle"

"Pressing Iron"

"And much more!"

Speaking about the exact amount of the total setup cost, @sinach61 said:

"Complete Solar Package Included:"

"4 × 600W Solar Panels (2.5k Total package)"

Reactions as man speaks about solar inverter

Don Kingsman stressed:

"How many kwh battery and how many kva inverter also how many panels for the 2.4 and what's your location."

mriykizzy stressed:

"Use this heavy items only when on solar. deep discharge damages battery ontime."

Eben noted:

"What is the rating of your panels and how many Pieces of it?"

Godson Oboh shared:

"How long does it last at night? with a.c and bulb and laptop?"

Bright added:

"Oga this thing na afternoon you dey show us....howlong does it last at night with all this load?"

dekairos_kitchen said:

"Is the battery tubular or lithium? How long does the battery last with all these things u dey use so?"

Odekunle Olusegun noted:

"Bro, u are using induction cooker of 2000w and ac of like 1000w on a 3.6kva inverter ?if u are saying the truth then u are stressing the inverter too much."

Odekunle Olusegun noted: shared:

"Bro, u are using induction cooker of 2000w and ac of like 1000w on a 3.6kva inverter ?if u are saying the truth then u are stressing the inverter too much."

𓃵 💀AB added:

"Your panels can only generate 2.4kw at peak with your 4units of 600w. your induction stove is already consuming 2.8kw and yu also have an AC ON. please you people should please be transparent in your adverts so intending customers don't fall victim if battery abuse. thanks."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian man shared how he adjusted his solar panel setup after his landlord stopped him from installing panels on the rooftop.

The man explained that he had to find an alternative mounting strategy to ensure the panels still faced the sun.

Man reviews 1kVA solar generator

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man has gone viral after sharing his review of a 1kVA solar generator he bought about a month ago.

In a social media comment, he revealed the cost of the system and explained how it powers several of his home appliances, including the TV, fan, and other devices.

Source: Legit.ng