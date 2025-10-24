Governor Bala Mohammed has appointed his elder brother, Alhaji Adamu Mohammed, as a traditional ruler

The Bauchi state governor appointed his elder brother as Emir of the newly created Duguri Emirate

Legit.ng recalls that Governor Mohammed earlier signed a law creating 13 new emirates in the northeast state

Bauchi State- Governor Bala Mohammed has appointed his elder brother, Alhaji Adamu Mohammed, as Emir of the newly created Duguri Emirate in Bauchi State.

Legit.ng recalls that Governor Mohammed signed into law the Chieftaincy Appointment and Deposition Law. The new law provides for the creation of 13 new emirates and over 111 district heads across Bauchi State.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Aminu Hammayo, presented the appointment letter new emir on behalf of the governor at a ceremony held on Friday, October 24, 2025.

As reported by Daily Trust, the ceremony took place at the palace of the emir in Duguri, Alkaleri Local Government Area.

Hammayo urged the new traditional ruler to continue to support government policies and programs for sustainable growth and development.

Responding, the new emir expressed gratitude to Governor Mohammed for conferring upon him the honor and prayed Allah to reward him abundantly.

The monarch pledged to remain loyal to the Bauchi state government and the Bauchi Emirate Council.

The SSG also presented an appointment letter to the new emir of Bununu Emirate, Alhaji Jibrin D Hassan, with the charge to work in line with the rule of law for sustainable growth and development.

Adamawa governor creates 6 new emirates

Recall that five chiefdoms and two emirates were created across Adamawa State in northeastern Nigeria.

The emirates and chiefdoms were announced on December 23, 2024, by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, who earlier in the month approved the creation of 83 new districts.

Authorities said the development was aimed at addressing security challenges at the grassroots level; however, observers noted that the new law is a step towards creating additional emirates with first-class emirs.

