Reality TV star Phyna sparked a fresh controversy online after firing back at Israel DMW for making vulgar remarks about her

The former Big Brother Naija winner took to a live stream to express her anger as she laid heavy claims against the aide to music star Davido

Many fans reacted to the messy exchange, as some supporters blamed the music aide while others questioned the reality star

Reality TV star Phyna has sparked controversy after making strong claims against Davido’s aide, Israel DMW, amid her ongoing clash with social media critic VeryDarkMan.

Legit.ng reported that the BBNaija winner had recently reignited her feud with VeryDarkMan following the death of her sister, accusing him of trying to exploit her grief for his own interest.

Phyna accuses Davido’s aide, Israel DMW, of impotence after he allegedly mocked her online. Photo: unusualphyna/isrealdmw/verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Phyna alleged that VeryDarkMan attempted to take advantage of her emotionally and even pressured her for intimacy during that difficult period.

Speaking about Israel DMW during a livestream, Phyna explained that the aide of Afrobeats singer Davido joined her feud with VDM by dropping vulgar remarks about her in the comment section, which she found deeply offensive. She reacted angrily, calling him out and questioning his manhood.

She went further to make shocking allegations about his ability to father children, stressing that despite his age, he has failed in that aspect.

“Isreal DMW that is a fool at 40 and fool forever is commenting that my private region is smelling, well at least as it’s smelling I’m still going.”

“What of you wey be impotent. Israel wey no fit father pikin. Israel no even fit father stillborn. Israel is 52 years old e no fit father imbecile…”

The heated exchange has drawn mixed reactions on social media as fans wade into the explosive claims.

Watch Phyna's video below:

Netizens react to Phyna's allegations

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@ChuchuBr9976724 said:

"Make we talk true. This anuty is going through a lot, she's trying something that will boost her audience or make her relevant again. But whatever it is. May God forgive her all her fake lifestyle 😂😂"

@rosalov29 commented:

"When you don't have respect for yourself, people will also disrespect you. Who invited him into the matter. Why can't a 52 year old man mind his business? He asked 4 it"

@OkoukoniE wrote:

"Una dey push this girl now. If they arrest her now to bring proofs Una go dey say justice for Phyna abi?"

@savage_tizzyx reacted:

"God go help us for this online oo. Everybody want to insult everybody to get recognition. Dis generation is on another level"

@BoldEnough_ said:

"Hmmm Phyna no carry many haters full body, just carry small na. Shay you get the energy for all this heavy haters so.. Just have like few haters to get ginger o"

Phyna sparks heated reactions after dragging Israel DMW into her growing online battle involving critic VeryDarkMan. Photo: unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

VeryDarkMan responds to Phyna's allegations

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that VeryDarkMan reacted to allegations made against him by Phyna, sparking heated conversations on social media.

Phyna, who is mourning the loss of her sister Ruth Otabor, accused the controversial activist of preventing her late sibling from getting justice and of attempting to take advantage of her during her grief.

In a trending video, VeryDarkMan addressed the claims directly, expressing shock at Phyna's statement and asking to see the chat evidence she claimed to have.

Source: Legit.ng