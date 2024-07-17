The dethroned Emir of Gaya, Alhaji Aliyu Abdulkadir Gaya, has been reinstated by Kano state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf

The governor also appointed Alhaji Muhammad Karaye as the Emir of Karaye and Alhaji Muhammad Umar as the Emir of Rano

Spokesperson to the governor, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, said the new emirates would serve as second-class emirs with Kano as a first-class emirate

Kano State - Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state has reinstated the Emir of Gaya, Alhaji Aliyu Abdulkadir Gaya, and approved the appointment of two other second-class emirs for Rano and Karaye.

Yusuf named Alhaji Muhammad Karaye as the Emir of Karaye while Alhaji Muhammad Umar will serve as the Emir of Rano.

According to Vanguard, the director general, media and publicity to the governor, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, made this known in a statement.

Yusuf explained that the new emirates would serve as second-class emirs with Kano as a first-class emirate.

“While congratulating the newly appointed Emirs, Governor Abba Yusuf enjoined them to be custodians of culture, peace, and unity of the people in their respective emirates.”

Karaye was the district head of Rogountil he was appointed Emir of Karaye while Umar was the district head of Bunkure until he was appointed Emir of Rano, Daily Trust reports.

The reinstated Emir unlike others accepted his fate when he was dethroned and expressed willingness to work in any capacity.

According to the statement, all the appointments were with immediate effect.

Bichi is the one emirate among the abolished emirates not included in the new second-class emirates.

