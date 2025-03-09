The governor of Bauchi state, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has defended his administration’s decision to build and renovate churches

Mohammed insisted that Christians have equal rights as citizens of the state, emphasising that his administration is committed to promoting religious equality in Bauchi

Governor Mohammed spoke during a condolence visit to Plateau state Governor Caleb Mutfwang over the deaths of Lt. Gen. Jeremiah Timbut Useni and Sheikh Hassan Saeed Jingir

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Muhammed of Bauchi state has given reasons why his administration is building and renovating churches.

According to the governor, he builds churches for Christians in Bauchi state because it is their right as citizens of the state.

He reiterated his administration’s dedication to ensuring religious equality and emphasised that both Muslims and Christians must have equal rights in the state.

Governor Mohammed made this statement during a condolence visit to Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, at the Government House in Jos.

Mohammed was in the state to sympathise with Plateau state governor, over the death of Lt. Gen. Jeremiah Timbut Useni, and the second national deputy chairman of Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa’ikamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS), Sheikh Hassan Saeed Jingir.

“You renovated a Mosque as a governor of Plateau state. But that has never been done before. It may look very small . And that is what we are doing in Bauchi. We build Churches. We renovate Churches because it is their right. They are also citizens of the state, “ the governor said.

Bauchi Governor pays tribute to late Islamic cleric

While sympathizing with governor Mutfwang, senator Mohammed described the demise of Sheik Jingir as a great loss to Islam.

He praised Sheikh Jingir as a cleric who dedicated his life to Islamic teachings and left a lasting impact on the Muslim Ummah.

Speaking further, the governor commended Mutfwang’s inclusive leadership and vowed to maintain strong ties between Bauchi and Plateau states.

Governor Mohammed said:

“Sheik Hassan Saeed Jingir was uncontroversial Islamic cleric that Islam and the entire Muslim Ummah will miss.

“We appreciate work you are doing and the all inclusive government. We have been hearing that you are carrying everybody alone. We are happy for that. As your neighbour, we will continue to tell people the good things you are doing. What touches Plateau also touches us," governor Bala added.

