The Bauchi State police command confirms the abduction of four residents in Alkaleri Local Government Area, the home local government of the State Governor, Bala Mohammed

Command spokesperson, Ahmed Wakili, verifies the report and provides details on the incident and powerful directives from the Police Commissioner

However, residents of Alkaleri dispute the police report, offering a differing account of the incident

Alkaleri, Bauchi State - Bauchi State Police Command confirm that four people were kidnapped and shops looted in a brazen daylight attack by gunmen in Gale village, Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State, on Sunday, July 20, 2025.

Police confirms four people were kidnapped and shops looted by gunmen in Gale village, Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State, on Sunday, July 20, 2025. Photo credit - @GovBauchi

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathered that the Alkaleri is the home local government area of Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed.

Confirming the incident in an audio conversation obtained by Legit.ng, Ahmed Wakili, the spokesperson of the Bauchi State Police Command, explained that the attackers had stormed the community through the Yankari Game Reserve, a route frequently exploited by criminals operating in the area.

“On the 20th July 2025 at about 15:00, the command received information from Mansur house station through the village head of Gale in Alkaleri Local government, Bauchi State that on the same day, bandits in large numbers through Yankari Game Reserve invaded Gale village and ransacked five local provisions stores in the village.

"Thereafter, they whisked away four people, namely, 32-year-old Tasiu Mallam Yahaya, 15-year-old Hakilu Uba, 28-year-old Abdulazeez Suleiman, and 16-year-old Rabiu Gangua," Wakili stated

Commissioner of Police ordered an immediate rescue mission

According to the spokesperson, the Commissioner of Police, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, has already ordered immediate security action in response to the incident.

“On receiving the information, the commissioner of police instructed the DPO and other relevant sister security agencies, such as the vigilante groups and the hunter groups, to be deployed to the scene.

"Presently, the area is calm. But our operatives are still covering the bush.”

Community members counter police report

Contrary to the report obtained from the police, findings by Legit.ng from residents and local reports indicate that the scale of the attack might be worse than what the police are confirming.

Community sources alleged that no fewer than 26 people were abducted and one person killed in two separate attacks within Alkaleri LGA.

Residents said the latest incident occurred Saturday night in Gale village, Gwana District, which was marked by sporadic gunfire and panic. According to them, six people were abducted during that raid.

Additionally, locals reported a similar attack earlier this month on July 4 in Dogon Ruwan Gajin Duguri, another village in Alkaleri, where suspected terrorists kidnapped 20 residents during a night raid.

Burham S. Gale, a resident whose father was among those abducted in the earlier attack, told newsmen that the assailants arrived around 8:20 p.m., firing shots into the air to instil fear and disperse villagers before whisking people away.

However, the Bauchi Police Command has dismissed these figures as exaggerated. The command spokesperson maintained that only four people were abducted during the latest attack and debunked reports claiming 26 people were taken and one person killed.

Alkaleri, home to the famous Yankari Game Reserve, has increasingly become a hotbed for bandit activities, with locals lamenting frequent attacks and the inability of security forces to secure the area effectively.

Police confirms four people were kidnapped and shops looted by gunmen in Gale village, Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State, on Sunday, July 20, 2025. Photo credit - Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

