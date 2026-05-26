Achievers University has uncovered a school fees fraud involving an ex-staff member and hundreds of students

About 320 students have allegedly paid over N457 million into a private account, as discovered during an audit exercise

Police have arrested a former bursary staff member as the investigation continues into a wider recruitment network

A major fraud scandal has rocked Achievers University after the institution uncovered an alleged N457.5 million school fees scam involving a former staff member, students, and several workers.

320 students and staff linked as Achievers University exposes N457.5m school fees payment fraud. Photo: Achievers University

Source: UGC

The university, on Monday, May 25, said the fraud was discovered during a students’ fees audit covering the 2023/2024, 2024/2025, and 2025/2026 academic sessions.

In a statement issued by the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oyesoji Aremu, the institution accused a former bursary staff member, who studied Accounting at the university before later working there, of masterminding the scheme.

According to the university, the ex-worker allegedly convinced students to pay their school fees into her personal bank account by promising them discounts and commissions.

The school claimed the suspect and her alleged collaborators also tampered with the institution’s payment portal, allowing students who paid into the private account to receive financial clearance as if they had paid the university directly.

University expands audit after N457m fraud discovery

The university said about 320 students paid a total of N457,508,645 into the woman’s account, but the money never reached the institution.

The statement added that 11 staff members, 34 students, and another person, said to be working at the Federal Medical Centre, were allegedly involved in recruiting students into the arrangement.

“The exercise has revealed that the fraud was masterminded by a female worker,” the statement partly read, as shared by The Punch.

The university said all students linked to the case would appear before the Students’ Disciplinary Committee, while staff members accused of acting as agents would face the Senior Staff Disciplinary Committee.

It also stated that the former employee is currently under police investigation and could face prosecution.

The institution added that the audit exercise would continue, including a review of fee payments made by students who graduated within the last two academic sessions.

Police arrest ex-staff as Achievers University probes massive N457.5m school fees scandal. Photo: Achievers University

Source: UGC

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Nigeria Police Force, Abayomi Jimoh, confirmed that the main suspect had been arrested.

“Investigation is ongoing. She has been identified and arrested,” he said.

Achievers University warns against social vices

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Achievers University, Owo, warned students against social vices and misuse of social media.

The institution disclosed that over 15 students had been expelled for video-related offences, while others were dismissed for fraud, drug abuse and misconduct.

University officials further urged students to use social media responsibly and avoid behaviours that could damage their future.

UI aspirant shares UTME result

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian boy, Ejedera Emmanuel, shared his 2026 UTME result of 217 as he expressed strong determination to gain admission into the University of Ibadan to study his chosen course.

The aspirant revealed the score on his LinkedIn page, and described his preparation journey as one marked by discipline, sacrifice and consistency.

Source: Legit.ng