Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State appointed his elder brother , Alhaji Adamu Mohammed , as the Emir of the newly created Duguri Emirate

The retired Customs officer and former kidnap victim brings a wealth of experience and resilience to his new traditional role

His appointment marks a significant moment for Duguri, blending personal history with public service

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State made headlines with the appointment of his elder brother, Alhaji Adamu Mohammed, as the Emir of the newly established Duguri Emirate.

The announcement was formalised during a ceremony held at the emir’s palace in Duguri, Alkaleri Local Government Area, where the Secretary to the State Government, Aminu Hammayo, presented the appointment letter on behalf of the governor.

Here are key things to know about the new Emir of Duguri:

1. He Is the Governor’s Full Brother

Alhaji Adamu Mohammed Duguri, now Emir of Duguri, is the elder brother of Governor Bala Mohammed. Unlike their other siblings, the two share both parents, a fact that reportedly deepened the emotional impact of Adamu’s past kidnapping ordeal on the governor.

2. He Is a Retired Customs Officer

Before ascending to the throne, Adamu Mohammed served as a Deputy Comptroller in the Nigeria Customs Service. His career in public service earned him the traditional title of Wakilin Bauchi in the Bauchi Emirate, underscoring his longstanding influence in the region.

3. He Survived a High-Profile Kidnapping

On 25 March 2020, Adamu Duguri was abducted by four armed men in Bauchi. He was held captive for over three weeks and released on 20 April 2020. Speaking to journalists, he described the ordeal as emotionally and physically taxing, noting that he was blindfolded and confined in a small, hot room with armed guards.

4. He Advocates for Youth Policy Reform

Reflecting on his experience, the Emir emphasised the urgent need for a national youth policy. He attributed the rise in youth-led crimes, including kidnapping, to unemployment and lack of direction. He warned that without intervention, youth restiveness could become a volatile national crisis.

5. He Forgave His Abductors

In a surprising turn, Adamu Mohammed revealed that he had forgiven his kidnappers. He said his decision was driven by sentiment and a belief in divine justice. “Capital punishment is not the solution,” he stated, adding that forgiveness might inspire divine mercy.

6. He Paid His Own Ransom

The Emir disclosed that his abductors demanded ₦350 million but eventually settled for ₦50 million. He clarified that the ransom was not funded by the Bauchi State Government, asserting that he could afford the payment himself due to his financial standing.

7. He Criticised Military Welfare

Drawing from his experience fighting Boko Haram while in service, Adamu Mohammed criticised the lack of motivation and welfare for military personnel. He argued that poor treatment and unpaid entitlements hinder soldiers’ performance and morale, calling for systemic reform.

8. He Believes Politicians Exploit Youths

The Emir expressed concern over how politicians manipulate unemployed youths by offering them money to carry out dubious activities. He cited examples from various regions, including the Niger Delta and Bauchi’s Sara Suka youth groups, as evidence of widespread exploitation.

9. He Remained Calm During His Abduction

Despite the danger, Adamu Mohammed said he remained composed when confronted by armed men. He reportedly told them, “Wait! You want to take me? Let’s go,” choosing submission over resistance to avoid bloodshed.

10. His Appointment Marks a New Chapter for Duguri

With the creation of the Duguri Emirate and Adamu Mohammed’s appointment as its first Emir, the region enters a new phase of traditional leadership.

His experience in public service and personal resilience may shape the emirate’s future direction.

