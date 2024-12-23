Five chiefdoms and two emirates have been created across Adamawa state, northeastern Nigeria

The emirates and chiefdoms were announced on Monday, December 23, by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri who earlier in the month approved the creation of 83 new districts

Authorities said the development was aimed at addressing security challenges at the grassroots level, however, observers noted that the new law is a step towards creating additional emirates with first-class emirs

Yola, Adamawa state - Ahmadu Fintiri, governor of Adamawa state, on Monday, December 23, announced the creation of seven new emirates and chiefdoms in Adamawa state.

Fintiri shared the update via a statewide broadcast, monitored by Legit.ng. The governor said the "reforms" will enhance governance, foster peace, and strengthen traditional institutions in Adamawa state.

The Adamawa No.1 citizen said:

"Together, we build a stronger Adamawa.

"This piece of legislation is expected to reposition the traditional institution and embolden it to smartly play better roles in our affairs; create more centres of dispute arbitration and resolution at the communal level; provide the right governance in all ungoverned spaces within our polity; form more hubs for local intelligence gathering to aid our security system and above all strengthen social cohesion and confer on our people more dignity and pride as citizens."

Below is the list of the new emirates and chiefdoms in Adamawa:

Hoba (Hong, 2nd class) Michika (Michika, 2nd class) Madagali (Gulak, 2nd class) Fufore (Fufore, 2nd class) Maiha (Maiha, 3rd class) Gombi (Gombi, 3rd class) Yungur (Dumne, 3rd class)

Adamawa: Fintiri promises to properly address agitations

Furthermore, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain congratulated the new emirates and chiefdoms and asserted that the state 'remains appreciative' of other demands and agitations from other nationalities.

He said:

“I can assure you that this is a continuous process. With the right justification for more demands, we shall positively respond to genuine agitations."

Adamawa workers grateful to Fintiri

