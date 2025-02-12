Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Bauchi state - The race for the 2027 presidential election intensified as Governor Bala Mohammed's camp commenced rally in Bauchi state.

The Commissioner for Natural Resources Development, Hon. Muhammad Maiwada Bello, said Governor Mohammed’s youth-centered leadership has positioned him as a credible contender for the presidency.

Hon. Muhammad Maiwada Bello says Governor Bala Mohammed's rise to the presidency would ensure policies that will shape the future of Nigeria. Photo credit: @SenBalaMohammed

This is barely 24 hours after former vice president Atiku Abubakar visited Olusegun Obasanjo, his former boss in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

As reported by Leadership, Bello urged Nigerian youths to rally behind Governor Mohammed as he presented himself for the 2027 race.

He said the Bauchi governor’s leadership record demonstrates a clear commitment to empowering young people.

“His administration is seen as a model for how inclusive governance can drive sustainable progress.”

The commissioner said the country would witness a government that fully harnesses the potential of its youth population, fostering innovation, inclusion, and national development with Governor Mohammed as Nigeria’s president.

According to Bello, Governor Mohammed's rise to the presidency would ensure the continuation of policies that prioritise young people, securing their active participation in shaping the nation’s future.

“For years, youths have clamored for leaders who prioritise their interests and create opportunities for them to thrive. Governor Bala Mohammed has proven himself as such a leader. It is now time for the youth to rally behind him and support his vision at the national level,”

Atiku: "Why I visited ex-president Obasanjo"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the PDP presidential candidate in 2023 explained that his visit to Obasanjo was merely a courtesy call on the part of his former boss.

Atiku, who was the vice president of Obasanjo between 1999 and 2007, said he was not in Abeokuta to discuss politics with the former president.

The former vice president was accompanied by former governors of Cross River and Sokoto, Senator Liyel Imoke and Senator Aminu Tambuwal, and many others.

