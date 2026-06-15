Daddy Freeze has responded to BBNaija star, Cross Okonkwo, after he was called out over remarks made about Alexx Ekubo's Service of Songs

The media personality issued a bold financial challenge involving ₦100 million, tied to a condition he believes cannot be met

Daddy Freeze explained his role as a scripture teacher while addressing claims about miracles and healing

Media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, has clapped back at Big Brother Naija star Cross Okonkwo after being criticised for his comments on Alexx Ekubo’s Service of Songs.

Daddy Freeze has now thrown down a bold challenge, pledging ₦100 million if Nigerian pastors can heal one verified cripple out of fifty within 72 hours.

Daddy Freeze gives BBNaija Cross 72 hours to find a pastor who can heal one verified cripple with a ₦100 million challenge. Photo: daddyfreeze/alexxekubo/crossda_boss

Source: Instagram

The clash began after Freeze shared a video on Instagram while addressing his outfit at Alexx Ekubo's Service of Songs held on June 10, where he condemned the pastor’s sermon at the service and accused gospel singer Mercy Chinwo of turning the solemn event into a concert.

He also questioned Nathaniel Bassey and other pastors, asking why they could not raise Alexx Ekubo from the dead if they truly performed the miracles they often showcase online.

Reacting to his remarks, Cross Okonkwo told Daddy Freeze to keep quiet if he did not understand Jesus Christ, urging him to stop attacking men and women of God.

Daddy Freeze replies to Cross Okonkwo

Daddy Freeze, however, fired back in another Instagram video posted on the night of June 14, challenging the reality TV star to prove the power of miracle ministries.

The media personality declared that he would personally put down ₦50 million and raise another ₦50 million from his supporters, making a total of ₦100 million, if any pastor could heal one cripple out of 50 he would provide.

“This message is for Cross Okonkwo. What’s all this deflection about? Men of God? Cross, I hereby challenge you. I put ₦50 million down and I will raise a further ₦50 million from my people, making a total of ₦100 million. If any of your so-called men of God can heal just one of the 50 cripples that I will provide, you can’t tell me that out of 50 you can’t find one that has faith,” Freeze said.

The OAP went on to reference biblical accounts of Lazarus, Eutychus, Jairus’ daughter and the woman with the issue of blood, stressing that miracles in scripture happened in public places, not confined to churches.

Daddy Freeze insisted that the test should be held at a civic centre, with verified cases, and gave Cross Okonkwo 72 hours to present pastors who claim to perform miracles.

Daddy Freeze tells BBNaija Cross to produce a miracle pastor as he unveils ₦100 million public challenge. Photo: daddyfreeze/alexxekubo/crossda_boss

Source: Instagram

The media personality also clarified his role, stating that he is a scripture teacher who studies texts in original languages such as Textus Receptus and Codex Sinaiticus, not a miracle worker.

He emphasised that the challenge was directed at those who regularly advertise miraculous healings online.

"What does my profile say? Scripture teacher. I study scripture in original languages: Textus Receptus, Codex Vaticanus, Codex Sinaiticus, Septuagint, Biblia Sacra Vulgata. I will teach you what's inside the books, and that's what I promise. I not promise to raise anybody or heal anybody. I'm a scripture teacher, and the day I don't teach you the scripture, quarrel with me.

We are specifically calling out those people who do these miracles every day. We see them on social media. We are ready now to put it to the test."

Watch Daddy Freeze's Instagram video below:

Daddy Freeze blasts Yul Edochie

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Daddy Freeze condemned Yul Edochie for his comments about the late Alexx Ekubo’s widow, Anwuli.

The popular actor had criticised the deceased for keeping his marriage private while people were mourning his sudden passing.

Daddy Freeze fired back by stating that the late actor did not owe anyone a public announcement and demanded respect for the dead.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng