Ibadan, Oyo State – Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State said hunger and poverty are the most important defections that have not yet taken place in Nigeria.

Governor Makinde said Nigerians should focus on when economic hardship “defects” out of their lives, as only then will prosperity return.

Makinde stated this while reacting to the defections of some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In his bi-monthly newsletter released on Thursday, October 16, 2025, Makinde said Nigerians should focus on who is moving rather than what is moving.

According to Channels Television, Makinde said the only defection that truly matters is that of hunger.

The PDP governor stressed that Nigerians are struggling to meet basic needs while political realignments continue to attract attention.

“With these defections, political pundits have been busy reading meanings into every handshake and silence. I have watched as our national conversation once again turns to who is moving rather than what is moving.”

He added that:

“When I was asked about this wave of cross-carpeting in a recent press conference, I said I would only be moved when hunger defects into the APC. I meant every word of it,” he said. “Families are being forced to make impossible choices daily. These are the real issues, not political realignments.”

Governor Makinde further stated that only Nigerians and not defections or political manoeuvres will decide the outcome of the 2027 election.

According to Makinde, “it is hunger, not partisanship, that fuels despair.”

Governor Peter Mbah defects to the APC

Recall that Enugu state governor Peter Mbah finally dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Governor Mbah defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, October 14, 2025.

The governor explained his decision to dump the PDP under which he was elected in 2023, to the ruling APC.

Governor Kefas of Taraba set to dump PDP

In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that Taraba state Governor Dr. Agbu Kefas is said to be considering a move from the PDP to the APC, with consultations led by former Senator Dahiru Bako fueling speculation.

While the PDP dismissed the defection rumours as “baseless,” divisions emerge within the APC over how new entrants might affect its internal hierarchy.

Political observers linked Kefas’s possible move to President Tinubu’s broader plan to consolidate APC dominance nationwide ahead of the 2027 elections.

