Senator Kaila Dahuwa Samaila, representing Bauchi North, has officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a letter addressed to Senate President Godswill Akpabio and read during Tuesday’s plenary, Senator Samaila said his decision followed the “unending crisis” within the PDP, which had hindered his ability to serve his constituents effectively.

“The Peoples Democratic Party have gravely constrained my ability to discharge my constitutional responsibilities effectively and in good conscience,” his letter read in part.

He added,

“As one deeply committed to the service of our nation and the welfare of my people, I have found it necessary to realign my political engagements with a more progressive platform that embodies good governance, unity, progress, growth, and discipline in the governance of our country.”

Cites Tinubu’s leadership as motivation

Senator Samaila stated that his defection was inspired by President Bola Tinubu’s ongoing reforms, which he described as “bold and transformative.”

“Consequently, I have chosen to join the All Progressives Congress and to lend my full commitment to the reforms of His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu,” he said.

He praised Tinubu’s leadership style, calling it “decisive” and “visionary,” adding that the President’s policies were geared towards restoring economic stability and strengthening national unity.

“I hold in high regard the bold and transformative reforms initiated by the President, aimed at restoring economic stability, strengthening governance, and repositioning our nation for sustainable growth,” he added.

Commends Akpabio, pledges loyalty to APC



Senator Samaila also lauded Senate President Godswill Akpabio for his “exemplary leadership” in steering the 10th Senate.

He pledged his loyalty to his new party and reaffirmed his dedication to the development and unity of Nigeria.

“With this move, I rededicate myself to the service of my people and the progress of our nation under the leadership of the APC,” he concluded.

Senate composition shifts after defection



Following Samaila’s defection, the composition of the Nigerian Senate now stands at 74 members for the APC, 27 for the PDP, four for the Labour Party, two for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and one each for the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP), bringing the total to 109 senators.

