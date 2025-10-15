Taraba state Governor Dr. Agbu Kefas is said to be considering a move from the PDP to the APC, with consultations led by former Senator Dahiru Bako fueling speculation

While the PDP dismissed the defection rumours as “baseless,” divisions emerge within the APC over how new entrants might affect its internal hierarchy

Political observers linked Kefas’s possible move to President Tinubu’s broader plan to consolidate APC dominance nationwide ahead of the 2027 elections

Taraba state Governor, Dr Agbu Kefas, is reportedly considering a move from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), in what could mark another major political realignment ahead of 2027.

The speculation gained traction after Kefas’s allies began consultations across the state.

With political activities heating up ahead of 2027, Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba is said to be preparing to leave the PDP for a new platform.

A youth rally in Jalingo further fuelled rumours, with participants urging him to “align with progress.”

According to insider reports, the governor has formed a committee, led by former Senator Dahiru Bako, to consult stakeholders before any official announcement, Daily Trust reported.

Stakeholders divided over defection rumour

Senator Bako told journalists that the governor was acting cautiously.

“Governor Kefas believes in collective decision-making. He will not act without hearing from the people,” he said.

However, the APC’s readiness to welcome Kefas has caused unease among existing members who fear that new entrants could upend the state’s political hierarchy.

PDP dismisses rumours

When contacted, PDP chairman Alhaji Abubakar Bawa described the defection rumours as “baseless” and linked the recent rally to “APC’s desperation.”

Attempts to reach Kefas’s media and political advisers were unsuccessful as of press time, Vanguard reported.

Analysts link defections to Tinubu’s 2027 strategy

The reported move follows a series of defections by PDP governors, including Enugu’s Peter Mbah, Akwa Ibom’s Umo Eno, and Delta’s Sheriff Oborevwori, all of whom recently joined the APC.

Political analysts say the pattern reflects President Tinubu’s efforts to strengthen APC dominance in the South and expand it to the North.

PDP, ADC accuse APC of plotting one-party rule

Opposition parties, including the PDP and ADC, accuse the APC-led government of scheming to turn Nigeria into a one-party state before the 2027 polls.

Reacting to the trend, PDP Board of Trustees Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara, alleged that the APC is working to “erase opposition voices” from Nigeria’s democracy.

“This is not about ideology. It is intimidation and manipulation. A one-party state is a prelude to autocracy,” he said.

Bolaji Abdullahi, spokesperson for the African Democratic Congress (ADC), echoed the concern.

“These defections are driven by fear and greed, not by principle. The APC wants to dominate, not democratise,” Abdullahi asserted.

Senator Samaila Dumps PDP

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Bauchi North senator Kaila Dahuwa Samaila has formally become a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party since he defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a letter written to Senate President Godswill Akpabio and read during Tuesday's plenary, Senator Samaila said his move was because of the "unending crisis" within the PDP that had prevented him from being able to effectively represent his people.

Senator Samaila stated that his defection was inspired by President Bola Tinubu’s ongoing reforms, which he described as “bold and transformative.”

