Kogi Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has accused Senate President Gidswill Akpabio of putting himself above Nigeria's Constitution

Natasha, who was suspended over a violation of the Senate standing order, explained that she was legally reinstated by the Federal High Court

The Kogi senator maintained that the failure to allow him into the National Assembly was a violation of the court order

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the suspended lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial District, has sent a warning to Senate President Godswill Akpabio against putting himself above the Nigerian Constitution.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, July 22, the embattled senator accused the Senate leadership of kicking against a valid court order as she was being prevented from resuming her duties at the National Assembly.

When did Natasha accuse Akpabio?

According to The Punch, she made this statement after being denied entry to the National Assembly complex, as she cited a court ruling that nullified her suspension. Akpoti-Uduaghan believes the Senate leadership's actions are in contempt of the court and undermine the democratic process.

The senator emphasised that her legitimacy comes from the people of Kogi who voted her into office, not from the Senate President. She argued that Akpabio's actions are a clear disregard for the rule of law and the Constitution. Akpoti-Uduaghan questioned the state of Nigeria's democracy, given the Senate's willingness to disregard court decisions.

Akpoti-Uduaghan also disputed the legality of her initial suspension, claiming that the document was faulty and the process was fraudulent. She has instructed her legal team to approach the appellate court for further interpretation and redress.

Why Senate suspend Natasha

Recall that earlier in March, the Senate suspended the Kogi senator for six months over her misconduct and failure to comply with the chamber's standing rules on sitting arrangement during plenary on February 20.

But Senator Natasha approached the court for redress. On Friday, the court ruled that the embattled Senator should be immediately recalled, adding that the Senate acted in excess with the six-month suspension, Daily Trust reported.

Justice Binta Nyako of the court, in a judgment on Friday, July 4, said that the six-month suspension that the Senate slammed on the Kogi lawmaker was "excessive".

The court also faulted the Senate Standing Rules' Chapter 8 and Section 14 of the Legislative Houses, Powers and Privileges Act, stating that the two provisions were overreaching. The two legislative guidelines did not specify the maximum period of time that a sitting lawmaker can be suspended from office.

Ex-minister accuses FG of planning to jail Natasha

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kogi Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's legal tussle initiated by the federal government has commenced hearing at the Federal High Court.

Oby Ezekwesili, the former Minister of Education, who witnessed the hearing on Thursday, June 19, said that the federal government asked the court to send the senator to prison.

However, the former minister disclosed that the court declined the prayer of the federal government lawyers and granted bail to Senator Natasha.

