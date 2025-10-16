Peter Obi has said that four years are enough for him to positively change Nigeria’s trajectory if elected president in the 2027 election

The 2023 LP candidate expressed confidence in his capacity to lead and called on voters to weigh competence when choosing their next president

A member of Labour Party since 2022, Obi is presently among the leaders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Peter Obi has said he can positively change Nigeria’s trajectory within four years if elected president in the 2027 election.

As reported by Channels Television, Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, spoke to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, October 15.

Obi also assured his supporters that he would be on the ballot in the 2027 presidential election.

The Punch quoted the opposition leader as saying:

“I am contesting, and I am sure I will be on the ballot. People will have to look at who is competing, who has the capacity, who has everything.

“I think I am qualified; I have the capacity to do the job. I will say it over and over again that, in four years, I can change the trajectory of Nigeria to a positive one.”

Nigerians react to Obi's remarks

Meanwhile, several Nigerians on X (formerly Twitter) are reacting to Obi's remarks.

Some commenters tackled the presidential hopeful.

Legit.ng captured some comments below:

@Tolu7086 wrote:

"Bros, you couldn’t change Anambra’s revenue structure, now you want to change Nigeria’s trajectory in 4 years? Rest small, governance no be PowerPoint presentation."

@paynedre1 said:

"It’s easy to say you can change a country in four years, but delivering results takes proven leadership and experience. President Bola Tinubu’s record in Lagos and his commitment to economic reforms show that he is the right leader to move Nigeria forward."

@DeeVoidElder wrote:

"I don’t know if anyone can change Nigeria in four years, but this is what I know.



"Peter Obi improved Anambra’s finances, infrastructure, education, and healthcare, though poverty, limited industry, and security problems remained.



"Tinubu has started economic and infrastructure reforms, yet many Nigerians still feel the high cost of living and uneven benefits.



"Atiku, as Vice President, influenced economic reforms and privatization, but the impact on ordinary citizens was limited, and corruption allegations linger.



"All in all, they each have their achievements, setbacks, and inconsistencies, but what Nigerians truly want is a free, fair, and credible election come 2027 that gives everyone a real voice in shaping the country’s future."

Iyodo Olusegun Nelson commented:

"He ran away from from APGA



"Ran away from PDP



"Today, he's both in LP and APGA.



"If his presence couldn't solve issues in these political parties, how will it influence Nigeria, positively? The same man that can't manage crisis or people? Laughable.



"We understand Anambra is the most preferred destination for everyone today due to his signatures. Beautiful!"

