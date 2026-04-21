A 2026 UTME candidate shared a screenshot of what he scored after sitting for the JAMB exam, where she wrote science subjects

The girl shared a screenshot of what she got in English, Mathematics, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subjects she wrote

The total score she got in the JAMB examination caught the attention of many people, who reacted to it online and shared their observations

A young girl, Thompson Funmilayo Debborah, who sat for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), posted her results online.

She showed what he got in his science subjects after writing the exam organised by the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB).

A girl who wants to study engineering posts screenshot of her 2026 UTME result. Photo: @the_globalfunmi

Source: TikTok

UTME 2026: Science student shares JAMB result

Identified as @the_globalfunmi on TikTok, the man posted the screenshot showing her 2026 UTME result.

According to the screenshot, the UTME candidate wrote science subjects - English, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

The science student scored 72 in English, 85 in Maths, 87 in Physics and 65 in Chemistry, making a total score of 328.

See the screenshot of the result below:

A girl who wants to study engineering posts 2026 UTME result. Photo: @the_globalfunmi

Source: TikTok

In her TikTok post, the girl celebrated her result, though she said it was not what she desired.

Her words:

"UTME SCORE 2026. Yes I was a Jambite!!!! Yes I passed!!!! Yes im grateful to God. And everyone who assisted me. Not my desired score but GOD DID!! I had to stop posting for a while to read and stuff. Still have other exams but I’m available for now."

In the comments, she confirmed that she wanted to study engineering.

See her TikTok post below:

Reactions trail engineering aspirant's 2026 UTME result

The total score she got in the JAMB examination caught the attention of many people, who reacted to it online and shared their observations.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

Lade said:

"Na engineering you wan study. Admission don sure no worry."

Heis1X said:

"Congrats lad."

Oluwaseun Akinola said:

"Congratulations my darling."

succy said:

"congratulations dear."

mr..elechi said:

"Congrats funmi."

cc_3673 said:

"I later post mine too jamb yenk me."

28 APRIL said:

"Ya surname is my middle name."

Amara.Stephenn said:

"Congratulations funmi. The same God that did yours will do mine."

Abba's delight said:

"Congratulations. I claim it in Jesus name amen."

Another science student also shared a screenshot of his 2026 UTME result, sharing how he had sleepless nights while preparing for the exam.

The man shared a screenshot of what he got in English, Mathematics, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subjects he wrote.

2026 UTME: Father posts underage daughter's result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a proud father shared a screenshot of what his underage daughter scored in her 2026 UTME result, where she wrote science subjects.

The man shared the scores his daughter got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subjects she wrote.

The total score she got in the JAMB examination caught the attention of many people, who reacted to it online and shared their observations about the underage candidate's score.

Source: Legit.ng