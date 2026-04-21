Al Nassr Star Cristiano Ronaldo Predicts Winner of 2025/26 Premier League
- Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo has predicted the winner for the 2025/26 English Premier League
- Manchester City defeated Arsenal FC 2-1 in an epic encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, April 19
- The Gunners are currently topping the EPL table with 70 points, as the Citizens are three points behind
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Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo has made a bold prediction on the outcome of the 2025/26 Premier League season.
Arsenal FC were primed to win the title following their impressive performance in the first half of the season until March 2026.
The Gunners were pushing for their first Premier League title under Mikel Arteta after finishing in second place for three consecutive seasons.
The North London club lost to Manchester City 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, April 19.
The duo of Rayan Cherki and Erling Haaland scored for the home side as the Citizens further reduced the gap on the EPL log to three points.
Manchester City is currently in second place with 67 points, while Arsenal remains on 70 points after two straight losses, per Sky Sports.
Man United legend predicts PL winner
Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo has given his verdict on the winner of the 2025/26 Premier League.
According to Tribuna, the Real Madrid legend made his prediction during a meeting with renowned boxing promoter Frank Warren at a Queensberry Promotions event.
Watch the video:
The former Sporting believes Arsenal cannot lift the trophy, despite their performance in the league. Ronaldo told Warren:
"Hey, you are not going to win the league."
Cristiano Ronaldo's remarks it implies that Manchester City are likely to overcome the Gunners to win the Premier League this season.
The Portugal legend won three Premier League titles, one FA Cup, the UEFA Champions League, and the FIFA Club World Cup during his six-year spell at Old Trafford.
Points Man City needs to win EPL title
Following the intense title race, Arsenal currently sit top with 70 points from 33 matches, while Manchester City trails closely with 67 points from 32 games.
Manchester City close in on title after win against Arsenal: How many points Citizens still need revealed
The Gunners once held a comfortable nine-point lead but suffered a setback with a 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium on April 11.
Manchester City, however, are building momentum at a crucial stage of the season, and their upcoming trip to Burnley presents a chance to go top, provided they secure a convincing win.
Pep Guardiola’s side can still reach a maximum of 85 points this season. Arsenal, with five matches remaining, can also reach the same total, meaning any slip-up from either side could prove decisive.
Goal difference may ultimately separate the two teams, with Arsenal currently holding a slight advantage.
Supercomputer predicts Premier League win
Legit.ng earlier reported that Opta's supercomputer has shared its prediction across the Premier League table after the completion of matchday 33.
The prediction remains firmly in support of Arsenal to win the title with a 73.04% chance, down from an almost guaranteed 97% chance weeks ago.
Source: Legit.ng
Dare Kuti (Sports Editor) Dare Kuti is a CAVB-accredited journalist based in Nigeria. He is renowned for his work in football, volleyball, wrestling, taekwondo and handball. He has covered several major competitions including the African Games hosted by Morocco and Ghana, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, CAF Events, as well as grassroots competitions across the continent. Email: dare.kuti@corp.legit.ng.