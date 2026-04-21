Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo has predicted the winner for the 2025/26 English Premier League

Manchester City defeated Arsenal FC 2-1 in an epic encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, April 19

The Gunners are currently topping the EPL table with 70 points, as the Citizens are three points behind

Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo has made a bold prediction on the outcome of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

Arsenal FC were primed to win the title following their impressive performance in the first half of the season until March 2026.

The Gunners were pushing for their first Premier League title under Mikel Arteta after finishing in second place for three consecutive seasons.

Arsenal are topping the Premier League table despite losing to Manchester City 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium. Photo by: Mike Hewitt.

Source: Getty Images

The North London club lost to Manchester City 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, April 19.

The duo of Rayan Cherki and Erling Haaland scored for the home side as the Citizens further reduced the gap on the EPL log to three points.

Manchester City is currently in second place with 67 points, while Arsenal remains on 70 points after two straight losses, per Sky Sports.

Man United legend predicts PL winner

Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo has given his verdict on the winner of the 2025/26 Premier League.

According to Tribuna, the Real Madrid legend made his prediction during a meeting with renowned boxing promoter Frank Warren at a Queensberry Promotions event.

Watch the video:

The former Sporting believes Arsenal cannot lift the trophy, despite their performance in the league. Ronaldo told Warren:

"Hey, you are not going to win the league."

Cristiano Ronaldo's remarks it implies that Manchester City are likely to overcome the Gunners to win the Premier League this season.

The Portugal legend won three Premier League titles, one FA Cup, the UEFA Champions League, and the FIFA Club World Cup during his six-year spell at Old Trafford.

Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo believes Arsenal cannot win the 2025/26 Premier League title. Photo by: Valerio Pennicino - Juventus FC/Juventus FC.

Source: Getty Images

Points Man City needs to win EPL title

Following the intense title race, Arsenal currently sit top with 70 points from 33 matches, while Manchester City trails closely with 67 points from 32 games.

The Gunners once held a comfortable nine-point lead but suffered a setback with a 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium on April 11.

Manchester City, however, are building momentum at a crucial stage of the season, and their upcoming trip to Burnley presents a chance to go top, provided they secure a convincing win.

Pep Guardiola’s side can still reach a maximum of 85 points this season. Arsenal, with five matches remaining, can also reach the same total, meaning any slip-up from either side could prove decisive.

Goal difference may ultimately separate the two teams, with Arsenal currently holding a slight advantage.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League win

Legit.ng earlier reported that Opta's supercomputer has shared its prediction across the Premier League table after the completion of matchday 33.

The prediction remains firmly in support of Arsenal to win the title with a 73.04% chance, down from an almost guaranteed 97% chance weeks ago.

Source: Legit.ng