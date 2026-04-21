A Nigerian lady shared her excitement with social media users after relocating abroad for greener pastures

The lady, who used to work as a Point of Sale (POS) vendor, said she never thought she would travel abroad

However, she happily disclosed that she processed her necessary papers and had now embarked on her trip overseas

A young Nigerian lady informed followers online that she moved overseas in search of better opportunities and expressed excitement at the development.

She explained that she previously operated a Point of Sale (POS) business and did not imagine that travelling abroad would become part of her reality.

POS vendor captures the moment she moved abroad. Photo credit: @sylviasmith/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

POS vendor relocates abroad

She stated that she had completed all required documentation and had since commenced her journey to another country.

In a heartwarming clip posted via her official TikTok account @sylviasmith, she captured herself while she was on the move.

As she shared the clip, she reflected on her past job as a Point of Sale vendor in Nigeria and said she would have dismissed the idea of international travel if anyone had suggested it to her earlier.

She remarked that circumstances could shift in a person’s favour regardless of their starting point.

At the end of her post, she expressed disbelief about being the same person who once ran the POS business and pointed out that she was now undertaking an international flight.

In her words:

"If you were to tell me this POS girl in Nigeria will travel abroad, I would have laughed at you. No matter what the universe has. It will definitely rotate to ur favor your gurl is flying internationally."

POS vendor relocates abroad. Photo credit: @sylviasmith/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as POS vendor relocates abroad

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Nwiwu Marie said:

"Sylvia Go and succeed. You will never come back empty handed. Even when it is hard for people it will be easy for you. Favour and Mercy speak for you in that Land."

@Daniel Freedom said:

"Funny how life can chg in a min that’s why we never give up and keep showing up Congratulations."

@Thatgurl_chika said:

"I tap from every positivity this video has, congratulations bby. U deserve it nne."

@Pluxebeauty said:

"Congratulations stranger. I feel satisfied another one of us has beat the system yet again, may this new country favor you."

@It's Hamdeeya said:

"May you never regret this new journey. When you ask for a drop, may God grant you oceans I'm Abroad stranger. I'm rooting for you."

@ceejayfashions reacted:

"Abeg where you been dey do the POS make I go put my stand."

@Big10figure reacted:

"I pray you succeed in your adventure and wish you nothing but success and greatness."

@NWADIUTO added:

"I really want to use this sound but to china. God help me. I have worked and prayed i hope my prayers will be answered."

See the post below:

Lady shares experience relocating to UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who moved to the UK in 2025 made a hilarious clip to show how her experience stressed her.

The lady said that what she met abroad was in sharp contrast with the good life people often share online.

Source: Legit.ng