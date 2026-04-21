A Nigerian lady has expressed her joy on social media after seeing her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination result

In a now-viral post on TikTok, the lady showed netizens how she checked her result and the scores that she got

Massive reactions trailed her post as social media users stormed the comments section to congratulate her

A young Nigerian lady took to a social media platform to share her reaction after she saw her performance in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

She uploaded a video that captured the moment she accessed the result on her mobile device through a text message service.

TikTok user displays UTME 2026 result. Photo credit: @miracle4756/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

UTME 2026 candidate gets 248 aggregate

She displayed the breakdown of her aggregate score to those watching and expressed happiness at what she saw.

Identified on TikTok as miracle4756, she posted the clip that showed her real name as Iwunze Miracle Adaugo.

She pointed out that she scored 61 in English, 66 in Physics, 59 in Biology, and in Chemistry.

The proud student also shared the overall aggregate that was listed as 248.

Joyful UTME 2026 candidate displays aggregate after accessing result on mobile. Photo credit: @miracle4756/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady posts UTME result

Nigerians had different things to say in the comments section.

@Amufawuni said:

"Una Dey celebrate 248? I’m crying over 251."

@THE CHRISB said:

"Congratulations dear but for my house with this score you go rewrite jamb."

@she’s pretty said:

"I got a score I didn't expect and saw someone rejoicing with a score lower than. Just be grateful."

@Viral Tales said:

"But wait why all the jamb score I have been seeing since this evening is 248this is not a joke oo."

@SOIBI said:

"Its how you guys always water down peoples effort you could just pass without making the poster feel bad!!! Congratulations Stranger."

@Kinetics said:

"Yinmu. Assuming u scored 180, u for nor do this post."

@Tianadessy said:

"Those of you saying it's not her result, can't u see her name on it? Screenshot or not. congratulations bby gal."

@Dave black said:

"Congratulations. Admission is sure in Jesus name. Amen

Greater height."

@kehinde said:

"Congrats guirley, I'm also passing out from high school this year but not taking jamb. I pray whenever I will be writing mine, I will have great test."

@quiet_muhammad said:

"You are lucky girl, came in rich family very entertaining family also intelligent. You know what God had done for you. Be happy dear."

@Naomi said:

"I heard a story of a girl that after the exam they said she was feeling headache then the next day she died. Her family checked her result she got 301 so you should be grateful you are alive even with your score. You can do change of course or institution there are universities you can go with that score."

See the post below:

Man displays younger sister's JAMB result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result of a girl who wanted her phone changed was made public.

The girl's older brother shared her UTME result on X (formerly Twitter) as he expressed pride in his sister for her performance.

Source: Legit.ng